Open seats were hard to find at Little Falls City Hall, Friday, Jan. 27, during the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Dialogue.

About 10 residents from throughout Morrison and Benton counties shared their thoughts on key issues with District 10A Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, and District 10B Rep. Isaac Schultz, R-Upsala. Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, was not able to attend due to the Senate being in session.

Load comments