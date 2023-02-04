Open seats were hard to find at Little Falls City Hall, Friday, Jan. 27, during the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Dialogue.
About 10 residents from throughout Morrison and Benton counties shared their thoughts on key issues with District 10A Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, and District 10B Rep. Isaac Schultz, R-Upsala. Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, was not able to attend due to the Senate being in session.
Among many topics, lengthy discussions during the public comment portion of the morning included charitable gambling, possible negative affects on farmers moving to renewable energy and the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.
Mark Petron, a supervisor with the Langola Township Board in Benton County and a member of the Rice Area Sportsmen’s Club, asked both of the representatives to support more funding for townships, particularly as it pertains to infrastructure. He said the heavy farm equipment has wreaked havoc on township roads.
He also brought up the topic of charitable gambling, particularly in the form of electronic pulltabs, or e-tabs. Last year alone, he said the Rice Area Sportsmen’s Club paid $200,000 in taxes on e-tabs sold, while also donating $110,000 to organizations and causes throughout the community.
However, he noted that he has heard some of the casinos in the state are working to eliminate e-tabs.
Schultz, who represents Petron and his area, said he was “fully on board,” with his position that e-tabs allow groups like the sportsmen’s club to do great work in the community.
Kresha said it was an interesting issue. In general, he said he is usually opposed to gambling. However, in this case, he said the “genie’s out of the bottle.” That changes the conversation to how it is controlled.
“I also am a big proponent for local,” Kresha said. “I’ve been fighting this tax. We send too much local charitable gambling dollars away to St. Paul as it is now, whether it’s the sportsmen’s club, the Fishing Museum here, the Lions; we have a hockey center here because of this.”
He said the state’s $17.6 billion budget surplus should allow them to lower that tax.
What makes the issue complex is, as noted by Petron, the casinos want to see e-tabs go away. Kresha said their argument is that it “looks too much like slot machines.” Behind the scenes, he said, the casinos are also trying to work on a deal for online gambling.
If that were legalized in Minnesota, he said, the casinos would get a cut of that money and have control over it.
“I’m against it completely, because I think that’s also going to hurt you, as well,” Kresha said. “The best thing we could do is just let you continue to do with your e-tabs and send less dollars away so that you can do the local things that you’re trying to do.”
Later, Doug Dahlberg, of Little Falls, also asked both of the representatives to support the continued use of e-tabs, along with a reduction of the tax on charitable gambling.
“As it relates to these charitable gambling issues, I actually really appreciate hearing from you all,” Schultz said. “This isn’t necessarily something that I’ve had the chance to hear much of, so to hear that’s a priority to you is really helpful for me.”
Frank Hard, also from Langola Township, referred to House File 7, which passed the House. Referred to as the “Blackout Bill” by Schultz, it is aimed at investing more in solar and wind energy to make Minnesota carbon-free by 2040.
Hard said, if land that is currently used for agriculture is taken to build out more wind and solar energy in rural Minnesota, “how are we going to produce food to feed the country?”
“I literally introduced an amendment to this effect yesterday on the floor of the House,” Schultz said. “With House File 7, as we talked about with both wind turbines and solar panels, this huge advance, it’s literally disincentivizing our farmers from farming and threatening the future of agriculture here in Minnesota, which is our backbone. It’s absolutely devastating what is going on.”
He said the bill could potentially create about 780,000 acres of solar panels. The issue creates problems far beyond the borders of District 10B, he said. It is a regional, national and worldwide issue.
“What in the world is our government doing, when we are paying farmers more money to install a solar array on their land and taking that away from future agriculture production; threatening our food security?” Schultz said.
In one of his committee meetings, he said a representative from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) testified in favor of the bill. During that comment, Schultz said he discussed the Minnesota Climate Action Plan, which Schultz called a “holy grail” in which every state agency has been put in charge of bringing about “every liberal wishlist or radical environmentalist policy that could exist in every state agency.”
He said he asked the MPCA program director what is going to happen if farmers continue to be “disincentivized” to use their land for farming.
“He hadn’t even heard that was a problem,” Schultz said. “He hadn’t even traveled in rural Minnesota to see our land taken up by solar panels.”
Kresha said the issue will be presented as, who is in favor of clean energy and who is not?
On the back side, he said eventually counties will be coming to the state and asking where in their landfills they should put the solar panels or wind turbines that are no longer in use. He said it is already happening in some places.
“We now have created the environmental concern of where we dispose of these and how we dispose of them,” Kresha said. “We’ve already eliminated nuclear energy, which is unfortunate because nuclear can be very powerful, but of course we’re worried about where the waste would go. Yet, we’re OK putting the solar panels and the wind turbine products right into the ground for your landfill.”
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen spoke to the legislators about some of the politics involving drugs. Specifically, the possible legalization of marijuana for recreational use and sentencing for selling fentanyl.
On the former, he said many sheriffs in the state have spoken with colleagues in other states that have legalized marijuana, such as Colorado. He said there are many issues, the first of which is that there is no roadside test.
For example, if someone is pulled over for suspected drinking and driving, the officer can conduct a preliminary breath test (PBT) to get the driver’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC). That could then lead to further field sobriety testing.
“We don’t have that, yet, if we were going to introduce marijuana and if it became legal,” Larsen said.
Another potential issue could be with K-9 officers. Right now, the Sheriff’s Office has two K-9s, one of which is trained to detect marijuana. If a deputy has a reasonable suspicion, the officer can run the K-9 around the vehicle, and it will indicate if it smells marijuana or any other drug it is trained to detect, at which point its human partners can search the vehicle.
Larsen said Morrison County probably has anywhere from $10,000 - $15,000 invested into each dog, their handler and the training involved. Legalizing marijuana could mean they would have to start over.
“There’s no way to just basically take that training away from the dog,” Larsen said. “We’d have to start over.”
He also said the bill, as it is currently, does not allow for local control. As elected officials, local sheriffs know their local communities. He believes their constituents should have some say in the issue. That way, certain jurisdictions could possibly opt out, if they chose to do so.
Larsen said his colleagues in other states which have legalized marijuana have also noted an increase in traffic fatalities. Treatment centers, he said, also advise them that many people who struggle with addiction started out using marijuana.
Recently, Larsen said an employee at the Morrison County Jail randomly spoke with 10 inmates who were incarcerated for controlled substance crimes.
“Basically 50% of them or more said that it was marijuana that led them to fentanyl, that led them to heroin, that led them to some other hard drugs,” he said. “There’s definitely some concerns.”
Regarding fentanyl, Larsen said Morrison County saw five overdose deaths in 2021. That number jumped to 11 in 2022. In Minnesota, he said it’s a first-degree crime to sell 10 grams of heroin, but it takes 50 grams of fentanyl to reach a first-degree sale. He said this is an issue because, the latter is “what’s killing our people.”
“There’s too many deaths and we’re spending way too much money on the street to try and take these drug dealers off the street,” Larsen said. “They’re poisoning our communities.”
He said, in trying to purchase 50 grams of fentanyl to get a first-degree sale charge, they are paying drug task force and undercover agents $7,500. Compared to the first-degree heroin charge, which is $1,500.
Regarding the marijuana bill, Kresha said he would “never support that.” A lot of his feelings on the matter go back to his work with child protection and with schools.
That was not all, however. He said legalizing marijuana would also necessitate the creation of another regulatory agency, which he is not in favor of, in general. He also said the tax revenue would not cover the cost to do so.
As such, he said the argument that it would create a substantial amount of revenue for the state is incorrect.
Ultimately, he said marijuana is “a gateway to hell.”
“If you want to support recreational marijuana, come with me to a family where four kids have been sleeping in a car and the mom has met with me and said, ‘If I just hadn’t started down this path,’” Kresha said. “Then we’ll talk about this drug. Then we’ll talk about how that leads to fentanyl and away it goes. Like I said, it’s a gateway to hell. No way for me.”
Larsen asked, if marijuana is legalized, to include law enforcement in the conversation of how to move forward. Kresha told him that the law is going to go through. Legalizing marijuana was one of House Speaker Melissa Hortman’s top five priorities coming into the legislative session, according to Kresha.
“I will tell you, at least on the House floor, they used to let us argue these and try to raise our amendments, they’re not even doing that,” he said. “This is just flying through. We’re on the third week of session and we are going to see, probably, most of these bills on the Governor’s desk by mid-February. That’s ridiculous.”
Schultz said he agreed with Kresha. As it relates to the marijuana bill, he said it has been in development for about five years, so a lot of work had been put into it.
“If anybody thought that marijuana legalization was simple, I invite you to read the now over 300-page bill about legalizing marijuana in Minnesota and the regulatory environment and the safety aspects and the labor aspects,” he said. “There’s so many different things to it.”
However, he said, unlike many issues so far in the session, the Legislature is taking public input on the marijuana bill. It is scheduled to go through 12 committees, as well. That being the case, he said it was important for those with an opinion on the matter to let their representatives or the committees themselves know.
Further, he said legalization was a step he didn’t feel was necessary. It is not high on his priority list.
“Frankly, I didn’t hear about it on the campaign trail,” Schultz said. “People talked about affordability and lowering taxes and things like that. This isn’t a priority that I have heard in our community, so I don’t intend to vote for this bill.”
The need for feedback, both of the legislators said, is key for all issues. Kresha said he and Schultz, individually, account for just one of 134 total votes in the House, so people need to make their voices heard if they want to make an impact on a particular bill or issue.
“The problem is, too many people that I represent just say, ‘This doesn’t affect me.’ The fact of the matter is, it does,” Kresha said. “It affects your transportation, it affects our employment, it affects how many jobs we can bring in, every single thing we do. Every piece of legislation we’ve talked about today affects our rural communities in an amplified way, because we have less population density and it’s just very, very difficult.”
