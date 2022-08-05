2 Tall Tavern

2 Tall Tavern on Azure Road in Cushing will host a "Sexy Fat Man Car Wash," Saturday, Aug. 13. The event is a fundraiser for OK Tire and Bait in Randall, which sustained heavy damage in a June flood.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

There is an extreme heat warning in effect for Cushing, Aug. 13.

It won’t be the late summer sun causing temperatures to rise, however. It will be the participants in a fundraiser at 2 Tall Tavern — a “Sexy Fat Man Car Wash.”

