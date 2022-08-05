There is an extreme heat warning in effect for Cushing, Aug. 13.
It won’t be the late summer sun causing temperatures to rise, however. It will be the participants in a fundraiser at 2 Tall Tavern — a “Sexy Fat Man Car Wash.”
The event is scheduled for noon - 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in the 2 Tall Tavern parking lot (31273 Azure Road, Cushing). Guests will have a chance to get their cars washed by the “sexy fat men” — volunteers from throughout the area. All proceeds from the event will go to OK Tire and Bait in Randall, which sustained heavy damage in the June flash flooding event.
2 Tall Tavern Owner John Brichacek said the idea for the event came about, at first, as a joke. He said a regular customer at the Tavern earned the nickname, “Sexy Fat Man.”
“One day we were sitting there and he asked me, ‘When are you going to have a sexy fat man car wash?’” Brichacek said. “We started laughing about that and all of the different things we could do with it.”
About a month prior to the June 23 - 24 flood, Brichacek said the idea popped into his head, again. At the time, he thought if they were going to do it, it should be a fundraiser for a good cause.
A couple of days after the flood, it came to him in the middle of the night, he said, that the recovery effort at OK Tire and Bait would be perfect.
“I said, ‘Shoot, let’s donate to OK Tire and Bait,’” Brichacek said. “(Owner) Troy (Martinson) is kind of a sexy fat man, himself. So, I talked to Troy to make sure he was alright with it, he didn’t have a problem with it, so I said, ‘Hell, let’s roll with it.’”
Once he got the go-ahead from Martinson, he posted an announcement about the event on the 2 Tall Tavern Facebook page. It exploded. As of Tuesday, the post had 840 shares and 113 comments, according to Brichacek. It had reached more than 91,000 people, with 12,432 clicking on the post.
When the idea first came up, he said they thought it would be relatively small. They decided to go forward because, even if they only raised $200, that was still $200 for OK Tire and Bait. But, as word spread, he realized he might have a much bigger event on his hands.
“I don’t have enough water to do all that,” Brichacek said. “Even if only 5% of the people the post reached show up, that’s still 3,000 cars.”
As such, the Motley Fire Department, Randall Fire and Rescue and Scandia Valley Fire Department are all lending a hand. They’ll be using their fire hoses to rinse off the cars, and volunteers with leaf blowers will take on the task of blow-drying them.
In all, he said about 10 - 15 “sexy fat men” will be on hand to wash cars during the event. It will be free for guests to get their car washed, but a freewill donation will be expected. Boone’s Market of Randall will also be on hand with a food cart, and Brichacek said there will likely be an ice cream truck, as well. All of the profits made from those entities will also go to OK Tire and Bait.
“I don’t have a clue how big it’s going to be,” Brichacek said. “The reaction has been insane. It would be great if we could raise $15,000 for them, but if we raise $2,000, that’s $2,000 that will help them out.”
Folks who don’t have a car or don’t need a wash can help out, as well. Anyone attending the Tavern during the event can donate, but there will also be a fenced off area with seating where people can pay $5 to watch the “sexy fat men” in action.
“We’re calling that the ‘Chubby Chasers Section,’” Brichacek said.
When the idea first came about, Brichacek said he “never would have thought” it would blow up in the way that it has. He said, as he looks at it now, he’s “kind of struck” by all of it.
“I do a lot of business with Troy at OK Tire,” he said. “He spends time up here, too; he comes into the Tavern quite a bit. It’s just one of those things where we wanted to support someone who has always supported us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.