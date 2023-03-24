The University of Minnesota Extension is offering free soil health tests in high tunnels and fields to 100 vegetable farmers across the state.
It aims to learn more about the state of soils on small to medium-scale vegetable farms (less than one acre to 50 acres) to develop better educational programming in the future.
Participants will receive complimentary soil tests that include a primary soil series (texture, organic matter, pH, phosphorus, potassium), exchangeable Ca, Mg, Na, and K, electrical conductivity, and nitrate. We will conduct various soil health tests at each farm, including bulk density, aggregate stability, a count of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF), and active organic matter. We will also take a water sample from each farm to test for pH and alkalinity. I, Anthony Adams, your Extension educator, will perform testing.
These free tests and your farm-specific data will not be publicly shared. All data generated from this project will be aggregated, so your farm will be one data point among 100 farms. Participation is 100% voluntary. Participants will not be paid, but you will receive $135 worth of soil analyses. You will also receive complimentary 1:1 feedback on your soil test. All testing will occur during the second half of April 2023.
Funds for testing and analysis are being provided through a grant from the University of Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station’s Rapid Response Fund. Signing up does not guarantee that you will receive soil testing since we may receive more than 100 requests.
Reach out to Natalie Hoidal with questions: hoida016@umn.edu or a local Extension office. Residents in Quad Counties may call Anthony Adams at (320) 255-6169 or (320) 632-0161 or email AnthonyA@umn.edu.
Anthony Adams is an Extension educator for livestock.
