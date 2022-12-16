All are invited to welcome 2023 with prayers of peace. As 2022 closes, the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls invite all to join them in praying for peace. The Franciscan Sisters offer two opportunities:

The 24-Hour Peace Vigil runs 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 to Saturday, Dec. 31. People can sign up to participate in person or online offering their own prayers or a self-guided prayer. The 24-hour vigil is divided into 15-minute segments. Individuals, families, friendship and faith circles are encouraged to sign up to pray during a specific time via the online scheduling tool Calendly: https://calendly.com/fslf/prayer-for-peace-vigil?month=2022-12

