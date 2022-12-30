The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls invite everyone to a retreat: “Care of Creation as Faithfulness to the Gospel,” Jan. 23 – 27, Monday – Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Friday, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., on the Little Falls campus.
All are welcome to join in this prayerful reflection on Gospel passages and stories to rediscover Jesus as a “person of his native land.” Jesus lived a sensitivity to the plants, animals, soils and seasons and based much of his teaching on these respectful and loving observations of nature.
In this retreat, the group will ponder observations of Earth’s beauty and current destruction in the light of Gospel stories, embracing anew a Jesus response as we do. There are two presentations Monday – Thursday with time and space for silence and personal reflection. The retreat closes at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by a prayer service.
Presenter Marya Grathwohl, an Oldenburg Franciscan Sister since 1963, has lived for over 30 years in African American, Crow and Northern Cheyenne communities. She initiated the revitalization of her community’s farm in Indiana, integrating natural farming methods with vegetable gardens, chickens and cattle.
As founding director of Earth Hope, she’s been part of developing wind and solar energy, ground-source heating and cooling, a greenhouse and native prairie restoration in North Cheyenne country and developed cosmology programs for use in jails and prisons in several states. Marya offers a chance to enliven our connection with the whole Earth community and nourish our commitment to care for our common home.
