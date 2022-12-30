The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls invite everyone to a retreat: “Care of Creation as Faithfulness to the Gospel,” Jan. 23 – 27, Monday – Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Friday, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., on the Little Falls campus.

All are welcome to join in this prayerful reflection on Gospel passages and stories to rediscover Jesus as a “person of his native land.” Jesus lived a sensitivity to the plants, animals, soils and seasons and based much of his teaching on these respectful and loving observations of nature.

