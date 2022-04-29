Preschool educational programming started in Upsala in about 2017, with one section of half-day students. A three-year-old program was added in 2019.
“Research shows us that there is a direct correlation between quality preschool programs and kindergarten readiness, which leads to future academic success,” said Supt. Vern Capelle.
Members of the Upsala School Board heard Capelle’s report at Wednesday’s meeting and agreed to pursue an expansion of the preschool program to include full days for the four-year-olds. Since the plan is only in the early stages, there was no formal resolution to vote on.
Capelle has fielded requests from parents. He and the Board are also aware that the school districts that surround Upsala all offer full-day preschool.
“We are currently working with the early childhood coordinator at Mid-State to determine budgetary impact of staffing,” he said.
There is also a need for more space within the school. This could be accomplished by moving the current special education classroom closer to the sensory room. It would then be possible for the preschool to utilize the old room, which is across the hall from the preschool program.
“Increasing our programming will serve to prepare our students for entry into kindergarten and respond to the feedback we have received from our community,” Capelle said.
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Upsala School Board:
• Approved donations of $100 from Hennen Lumber for the playground; $500 from Elmdale Creamery for FFA, $1,000 from Everything Signs in Holdingford for the playground and $2,500 from the Upsala Lions Club for the trap team;
• Authorized the administration to hire up to five summer custodial workers at $12.50 per hour for 28 hours per week;
• Approved transportation for spring 2022 field trips. “These are mostly for the elementary and will be covered by the elementary activity fund,” said Supt. Vern Capelle;
• Recognized award winners from boys basketball, wrestling, girls basketball, senior high Knowledge Bowl and Robotics;
• Approved the expansion of Extended School Year programming to include instruction for general education students based on additional funding;
• Approved a quote from Josh Knutson for removal of the old playground equipment and prep work on the new playground area in exchange for the playground equipment;
• Approved the discontinuation of the 1.0 FTE substitute teaching position effective at the end of the school year. “This position was originally created for only one year,” said Capelle. The board also adopted a resolution for the termination and nonrenewal of the teaching contract of a probationary teacher. “It’s verbiage we have to use because the position has been discontinued,” he added; and
• Authorized the administration to advertise for bids/quotes for new milk and dairy products contract, bread and bakery goods contract and fleet/vehicle maintenance contract.
The next regular meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
