A forest south of Randall was the place to be Saturday, Oct. 1.
Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosted what it said was the largest private landowner Forestry Field Day in the region in more than 15 years. More than 110 people were signed up to visit previous Tree Farmer of the Year award winner Charles Ehlen’s property, which is enrolled in the Army Compatible Use Buffer (ACUB) program.
Attendees had the opportunity to take two hay rides — one of which covered forest harvests and another on wildlife dimensions of forest management — along with a classroom session examining forest health in Morrison County and beyond.
At the classroom session — which was outdoors, on the edge of Ehlen’s woods — Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Central Region Forest Health Specialist Brian Schwingle provided the keynote address. He covered several topics, focusing on diseases commonly found among Minnesota trees, how to identify and, ultimately, prevent against them.
Schwingle is a 15-year veteran of the DNR in Wisconsin and Minnesota. He said it just recently dawned on him that many people don’t think of trees as living organisms.
“It’s unbelievable how much abuse we impart on trees,” he said. “They are tough, but they are living just like you and me. If you injure them just in the tiniest way, they react chemically immediately; and then they react physically, too.”
If a tree is damaged, either by man, by weather or some other biological impact, it can suffer for “a solid 10 years,” according to Schwingle. Some trees, such as birch and balsam fir, will often die if they are disturbed.
Other trees, such as the oaks commonly found in Minnesota forests, will react negatively to piling soil or other materials near their trunks. Schwingle said this is because it prevents roots from getting oxygen. If that supply is cut off for a sustained period of time, the tree dies.
“The general recommendation is that, if you add four inches of material over tree roots you’re going to kill them,” he said. “You’ll see people trying to do the right thing in a yard. They’ll add a bunch of mulch around a tree trunk. That’s good, but like with everything, there’s a wrong way to do it. You can kill a tree with adding too much mulch.”
One foot of mulch, he said, may or may not kill a tree. Either way, however, it will likely cause its health to suffer. When trees suffer, it can sometimes take up to 20 years before the impacts are noticeable.
When mulch is touching a tree’s trunk, Schwingle said it causes water to funnel down toward the trunk. That can cause root disease, which can kill it.
One person in the first classroom session asked if it’s true that trees sometimes attack one another.
“The only example I can think of — well, two examples, I guess — walnut and butternut,” Schwingle said. “Every single part of a walnut and a butternut produces a chemical called juglone, which kills certain plants.”
He added there are “indirect battles” trees play with one another. In the woods, they’re always competing for light, water and nutrients. This year, Schwingle said “thousands and thousands” of small oak trees between Morrison County and the Iowa border died. That is because they were either entirely, or almost entirely, shaded for their whole lives.
He said they died because they could not get enough water relative to a tree with its crown even with or above the canopy.
“Why doesn’t that kill the buckthorn?” asked another attendee.
Schwingle said there are certain plants, such as common buckthorn, that naturally tolerate shade well.
He said, however, that maintaining a solid, contiguous, mature tree canopy can go a long way in minimizing the establishment of those invasive species that do well in the shade. A gap in the canopy is the ideal place for buckthorn to thrive.
“One of my major concerns for the future of Minnesota’s forests is buckthorn,” Schwingle said. “I feel like, in terms of any biological entity — we’re talking like pathogens, insect pests — I feel like maybe buckthorn is the greatest threat, besides humans.”
For those who have forests on their property, now is the time to invest in the woodlands. That includes planting, protecting from deer and making little gaps for species that need light.
Another major threat facing Minnesota trees is oak wilt, a fungal disease found in oak trees.
It was originally discovered in Minnesota in 1944, but Schwingle said it was likely here before that. It was initially found in five counties bordering Wisconsin, from around the Twin Cities toward Red Wing.
Since then, it has slowly been spreading north. The slow pace at which it has spread is something he said is unique among invasive problems in the area. It’s a disease that can be controlled, however, and Schwingle said if he was the environmental czar of Minnesota, he “might go all in on oak wilt.”
Oak wilt was first confirmed in Morrison County in 2015. It currently is affecting about 40% of the oak range in Minnesota.
“I got a call from a private property owner asking what the heck is wrong with their oaks,” Schwingle said. “We went out there and confirmed disease and that’s when we first knew about it. But, I’m afraid the cat was already out of the bag in, I think it’s Little Falls Township, immediately east of Little Falls in the hills.”
He said the property owner asked if there were any grants she could get to help her control the disease. For him, it was embarrassing when he had to tell her there was not.
As such, the DNR partnered with SWCD to write a grant for lottery funds. The dollars help people in Morrison County control oak wilt, with 100% of the cost covered by the grant.
In terms of identifying oak wilt, he said the leaves often turn bronze or “off-green” at the edge of the canopy. They then start dropping rapidly during the typical growing season — about 90% of the leaves will fall.
“If you’re walking in your woods on a trail and you see leaves all over the trail, and they’re rapidly dropping from the outer edge of an oak, that’s pretty much oak wilt unless the tree was struck by lightning,” Schwingle said.
The symptoms can be found, mainly, in June, July and August. Red oaks, he said, often die within one to two months from the time a landowner first notices oak wilt.
“Eventually you get this pocket of death growing over years and years in your woods,” he said. “It’s not going to stop until it reaches kind of a natural barrier like a stream, a wetland or a whole new forest cover type. Like, you’re in an oak dominated forest and then you get an aspen stand. It only moves between oaks.”
He said the best way to identify oak wilt in red oaks is to check on the tree about a month after symptoms are first noticed.
Bur oaks are more difficult to diagnose, according to Schwingle. They are the most common trees found in Minnesota that grow to a diameter larger than 17 inches. Because it takes longer for the oak wilt to kill a bur oak, among other white oaks, Schwingle said it was best to come back the following July to check for symptoms.
“Bur oaks can get oak wilt, and if a bur oak gets oak wilt, it dies in about one to seven years,” Schwingle said.
In Minnesota, there are both red and white oak trees. Among each of them, there are three species each. A true white oak takes between one and 20 years to perish from oak wilt, and Schwingle noted that he has also seen them recover from the disease.
He said there are other common tree health problems people often confuse with oak wilt. One is bur oak blight, which is identifiable as starting on the inner crown first and working its way out. That is the opposite of oak wilt, which starts in the outer portion of the crown and works its way in.
The most common pests that impact Minnesota oak trees are twoline chestnut borers. The beetle-like insect often take a couple of years to kill a tree, and it is known for attacking “stressed oaks.”
Schwingle said the pattern of a tree that is infested with twoline chestnut borers is often a dead area, followed by red or brown and eventually, green.
The amount of time it takes oak wilt to spread, he said, is especially remarkable when considering diseases like Dutch elm disease. After appearing in the 70s, he said it had pretty much run its course in 20 years or less.
“Emerald ash borer will be very interesting,” he said. “It certainly is going to spread a lot, lot slower than what they initially predicted because they used Michigan as a model. Michigan is a different world than Minnesota, plus the cat was out of the bag for 10 years before they confirmed Emerald ash borer in Michigan.”
Schwingle said forest owners within 20 miles of confirmed oak wilt are within the risk range. For those in that area, he recommended not damaging the trees in any way April through mid-July. Otherwise, he said, “you’re really gambling.”
SWCD has received two rounds of grants to help private property owners mitigate oak wilt. Schwingle said, as far as he knew, it was the first time funding was provided for natural resource work on private land.
He noted that it’s important for landowners to realize how much the trees on their property impact those around them. Each individual’s plants are benefiting their neighbors, and the region as a whole.
“Your land is benefiting your neighbors, your land is benefiting the region,” Schwingle said. “You can talk about the basics — oxygen, water quality, beauty, wildlife species, everything.”
He said, the best thing to do if someone confirms that they have oak wilt is to contact SWCD to check on the status of their grant, which it has received during the last two cycles now. A treatment is available using grant funds that Schwingle said is “roughly 85% effective.”
Another way to minimize oak wilt, he said, is to sacrifice one tier of healthy oaks immediately adjacent to the disease center.
“The trees don’t show symptoms of the disease until the fungus has grown into the trunk,” Schwingle said. “The tree’s whole root system can be infected by oak wilt and it won’t show any symptoms.”
Other options for getting rid of oak wilt is through the use of a vibratory plow to cut the roots or using a bulldozer or excavator to break up the root system.
“The root system in a forest is all interconnected, like species to like species,” he said. “You have to break that up to stop oak wilt.”
