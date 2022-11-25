Arlene Jones

Sprout Food Hub Founder Arlene Jones speaks to the Little Falls City Council, Monday. A food collaborative consisting of Sprout, Purple Carrot Market and Little Falls Farmer's Market recently learned it received a $233,803 USDA grant.

The Little Falls Local Food Collaborative recently got a major boost in advancing its mission.

The group — which was formed within the past year — recently learned it received a $233,803 grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). Consisting of representatives from Sprout Food Hub, Purple Carrot Market and the Little Falls Farmer’s Market, the collaborative aims to expand access to local, affordable food sources, provide nutrition and culinary education, promote healthy living throughout the community, and more.

