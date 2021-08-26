A Foley man was taken to the hospital Thursday, when he was involved in a two-vehicle collision south of Genola.
Roger Michael Rudnitski, 72, Foley, was taken to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with what the Minnesota State Patrol described as a “minor injury.”
According to the state patrol, the crash happened at 11:59 a.m. Thursday. Rudnitski was southbound on Highway 25 in a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup when his truck collided with a 2015 Buick Lacrosse driven by Abby Darlene Bednar, 18, Pierz, at the intersection of Highway 25 and 133rd Street.
The report states that Bednar was westbound on 133rd Street and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The two vehicles collided broadside.
Bednar was not injured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident. The airbags deployed in both vehicles.
The Minnesota State Patrol received assistance at the scene from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Pierz Police Department.
