Flyer Speech Team members include front row (from left): Miley Hilmerson, Emmi Hubner, Paige Kraus, Avery Zimmermann, Ellis Meyer, Makaila Marquette, Hannah Strunk, Maya St. George and Kaylan Peterson. Back row: Grace Brinkman, Malae Nolan, Allison Houle, Vincent Strunk, Isabel Waltman, Emma Miller, Jenna Athman and Kadence Hoheisel.
The Little Falls Flyer Speech Team has finished its regular season with many highlights.
The Flyers placed third as a team at the Not So Early Bird Meet in Pequot Lakes, second at their home meet, The Lucky Lindy, and first in the medium school division at the Melrose Speech Extravaganza.
Teammates medaled at every attended tournament this year. They have also won the Granite Ridge Conference with several champions in individual events.
The following have been named all-conference: Maya St. George in Discussion, Emma Miller and Makaila Marquette in Extemporaneous Reading, McKenzie Bates in Great Speeches, Malae Nolan in Humorous Interpretation, Vincent Strunk in Informative Speaking, Avery Zimmermann and Emmi Hubner in Orginal Oratory, Kaylan Peterson in Poetry, Paige Kraus in Serious Prose Interpretation, and Grace Brinkman in Storytelling.
The Flyer team is a member of Minnesota State High School League State (MSHSL) section 8AA. The section took place Wednesday, April 12, with two event finalists. Maya St. George took fifth in the category of Discussion, and Ellis Meyer and Paige Kraus took first in Duo Interpretation. As champions in that division, Kraus and Meyer will compete at the MSHSL State Speech Tournament Friday, April 28, at Eastview High School. The team is coached by Anjanette Kraus and Lauren Stanislawski
