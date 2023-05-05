Flyers

Flyer Speech Team members include front row (from left): Miley Hilmerson, Emmi Hubner, Paige Kraus, Avery Zimmermann, Ellis Meyer, Makaila Marquette, Hannah Strunk, Maya St. George and Kaylan Peterson. Back row: Grace Brinkman, Malae Nolan, Allison Houle, Vincent Strunk, Isabel Waltman, Emma Miller, Jenna Athman and Kadence Hoheisel.

 Submitted photo

The Little Falls Flyer Speech Team has finished its regular season with many highlights.

The Flyers placed third as a team at the Not So Early Bird Meet in Pequot Lakes, second at their home meet, The Lucky Lindy, and first in the medium school division at the Melrose Speech Extravaganza.

