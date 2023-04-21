Extension sig

With record snow totals this year, flooding issues are sure to follow. Areas that haven’t seen flooding or pooling may see standing water and that can have its effects on lawns.

The University of Minnesota Extension has great resources on repairing flooded lawns. (https://extension.umn.edu/lawn-care/repairing-flooded-lawns) The main authors of the Extension’s resources are Extension Educator Sam Bauer and Jonah Reyes.

Load comments