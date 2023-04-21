Damage occurs in two forms. One is the water temperature and water depth. While some of the turf damage can occur from a lack of oxygen from standing water the main culprit is the high temperature of the water. Turfgrass death can occur within a few days if water temperatures are 80 degrees F or higher.
Secondary damage can occur from the aftermath of the flooding. Sediment buildup, fungal diseases, moss, algae and weed infestations would contribute to turfgrass damage.
Repairing the lawn can be challenging due to the timing of the flooding. Most Minnesota lawns have cool-season grasses that do not establish well in hot temperatures, and diseases can occur. Noted in the article mentioned on the Extension website, “As soon as the lawn is dry underfoot (this could take several weeks), aerate it by going over it several times with a core-type aerifier.
Repeat the process in early September and again the following spring. Overseed after aerating, or delay seeding until mid-August through mid-September. Break up aerification cores with a lawn or power rake. Sodding can be done throughout the growing season. Pre- or post-emergent herbicides may be needed to treat weeds from silt deposits.”
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to quincy@umn.edu or call (320) 255-6169, ext. 1.
Quincy Sadowski is an Extension educator for horticulture.
