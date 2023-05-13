The cities of Little Falls and Flensburg will explore the possibility of entering into a water regionalization agreement.
May 1, the Little Falls City Council unanimously approved a motion to sign a letter of intent in regard to the regionalization.
In a letter to Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka, Flensburg Mayor James Gorka wrote that his city is planning a “major infrastructure improvement project.” Working with Bollig Engineering and Environmental, the project would explore a new water source, distribution system, water tower, a wastewater system and street improvements.
A consideration for the new water source is regionalizing drinking water from Little Falls to Flensburg. The latter is currently served by individual wells.
“That’s kind of one of the hot things throughout Minnesota right now because the cost to refine water — to even source water, let alone, and then treat it — it becomes unmanageable for cities of that size, and such,” said Bollig Director of Client Development Kris Ambuehl.
Gorka wrote that the project would include a booster station located near Little Falls that would pump water at a rate of 55 - 75 gallons per minute through 40,000 lineal feet of 4- or 6-inch watermain to Flensburg’s water tower. The water would be metered at the booster site, and the city of Little Falls would bill Flensburg as it would any other customer.
“Additionally, the city of Flensburg would maintain ownership of the booster station and watermain and would therefore be responsible for operation and maintenance of those water system components,” Gorka wrote.
Ambuehl said looking at regionalization was part of his company’s due diligence. After reaching out to city staff in Little Falls, the costs to do so looked “pretty favorable.”
Right now, he said they are still in the planning stages with Flensburg as it begins to work on setting up funding sources. Overall, he said city officials were “very favorable” about the idea. Ambuehl also reiterated that the letter of intent was “non-binding,” and is just part of the exploratory process.
“We did look at whether or not we’d be able to produce the amount of water that they’re looking for, and we have that capability,” said Little Falls City Engineer Greg Kimman. “It looked like, if it moves forward, it would be a good fit for both parties.”
Flensburg would need an estimated 30,000 gallons per day. Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher said, to put that into context, the city pumps more than 1 million gallons every day.
Ambuehl said the project wouldn’t cost the city of Little Falls anything in terms of adding infrastructure. In a sense, it would just be getting a new customer. In order for the project to move forward, he said it has to be advantageous to both cities.
“It’s really mutually beneficial for both parties,” Ambuehl said.
Radermacher added that, though pumping water through seven miles of pipe to Flensburg might sound like a lot, regional water systems “aren’t something new.” He said there is a large regional district in southwest Minnesota that covers roughly eight or nine counties.
“It’s not something that’s unique,” Radermacher said. “It’s not something we’re not capable of doing. The technology is there. The planning and design; we certainly have the capability of doing this.”
Council Member Leif Hanson said he was “definitely intrigued” by the project. However, he said some aspects of it should be further explored if it moves forward.
One example he gave was the route. The proposed plan is to connect in southwest Little Falls and run the pipe along County Roads 222 and 223. Hanson asked if installing it along Highway 27 would create an opportunity to tie in other customers along the way.
“If this trends in that direction, let’s look at something broader, is what I’m asking,” Hanson said.
Ambuehl said, oftentimes, the route is determined by cost. He said going down a state highway can be more expensive than using directional boring and pulling the pipe under farm fields.
He said he was not against routing it in a way Little Falls sees fit, but felt the shortest path would be the most cost-effective.
Kimman added that, when Little Falls completed a water study in 2021, it found the southwest part of town was being served by “older water” than others. Tying in at that corner, he said, would be a good fit in terms of trying to reduce the age of water.
“Like Kris said, it also is a shorter a path, but it also helps us in terms of usage of water in that area of town,” Kimman said.
Radermacher said he looked at it similarly to the city of Little Falls’ want to do a rail grade separation project on the bridge over the Mississippi River. In the same way that’s something Little Falls wants, the water regionalization is something Flensburg wants. As such, it will be looking to pay as little as possible by getting funding to support it.
“Their preference would be a route that has the minimal cost and gets them the water that they need,” he said.
He added that if Little Falls wants to route it in a way that it might be able to pick up extra customers, the city would likely pay the excess costs.
Like Hanson, Radermacher said when the idea first came to his attention, his first thought was how much further west they could go, or how they could gain additional customers — particularly if it comes down to helping another city, such as Sobieski or Swanville, if they fall into the same situation as Flensburg.
“Having a sympathetic nature for these smaller towns and what they go through, they’re facing a lot of struggles and challenges with very few user bases,” he said.
