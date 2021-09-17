Morrison County reported its first death from COVID-19 in three months, Thursday.
It was the 63rd overall death in Morrison County, and the first since the week of June 11 - 17.
The report coincided with a big spike locally; the largest one-week rise since cases started increasing again in early July. In all, Morrison County added 89 cases between Sept. 10 - 16, bringing it to 4,657 since the first was reported in April 2020. There were an average of 13 new cases reported locally, compared to 8.5 the week of Sept. 3 - 9.
Despite the rise, Morrison County saw a drop in its test positivity rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Locally, 6.28% of the people tested over the past week came back positive. That number sat at 8.09% the week before.
The county also saw a rise in hospitalizations last week, with four. That followed a week in which there weren’t any. As of Thursday, there were 129 active cases in Morrison County, with an active case rate of 38.9 per 10,000 residents.
The most infections were seen in residents with Little Falls ZIP codes. There were 57. As of Thursday, Morrison County Public Health reported 24 Pierz residents with active infections along with 14 from Royalton and nine from Cushing. Randall saw the largest drop in active cases, going from 10 on Sept. 9 to four one week later.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) removed one congregate living facility in Morrison County from its list of those with known infections. Pierz Villa and St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls still are reporting infections, but that is one fewer location than what was reported on Sept. 9.
Vaccines also continued to slow in Morrison County.
A total of 13,742 local residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, as of Sept. 14. That is 78 more than what was reported on Sept. 7, a one-week dropoff of 10. So far, 50.8% of Morrison County adults had received at least one shot.
The county remains one of the lowest in the state in terms of adult vaccination rate, according to MDH. Only six counties — Clearwater, Wadena, Todd, Pine, Kanabec and Mille Lacs — have lower percentages than Morrison County, which still is listed as having high community spread by the CDC.
Swift County — which has an adult vaccination rate of 60.8% — is the only one among Minnesota’s 87 counties to be listed as having moderate spread.
The numbers continued to rise throughout the state between Sept. 10 - 17.
There were 14,519 new cases reported in Minnesota last week, an increase of 3,348 over the week of Sept. 3 - 9. That is an average daily rise in 2,074 cases, 478 more than the week prior.
Deaths also climbed, with MDH reporting 96 COVID-19 deaths from Sept. 10 - 16. That is nearly three times the 35 new deaths reported the week before. In all, 7,970 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 since the outset of the pandemic.
About 3.365 million people statewide have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to MDH. That accounts for 75.7% of the adult population, which is on par with the 76% vaccination rate reported nationwide by the CDC.
On a national scale, numbers did decline a little bit during the week of Sept. 9 - 15.
The CDC reported 902,471 new cases and 10,140 deaths during that timeframe. Those were both down from 1.245 million and 13,791, respectively, between Sept. 2 - 8.
A total of more than 41.426 million infections have been recorded in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 662,620 deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.