Apartment rendering

An artist’s rendering shows what a new 49-unit apartment complex in Little Falls might look like once financing is re-worked with developer Community Asset Development Group.

 Cole Group Architects

An effort to bring a new 49-unit apartment complex to Little Falls took a step forward, Monday.

Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher informed the City Council that he and Mayor Greg Zylka spoke with representatives from prospective developer Community Asset Development Group (CADG), Monday. He said they are nearly ready to move forward.

