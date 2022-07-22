An effort to bring a new 49-unit apartment complex to Little Falls took a step forward, Monday.
Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher informed the City Council that he and Mayor Greg Zylka spoke with representatives from prospective developer Community Asset Development Group (CADG), Monday. He said they are nearly ready to move forward.
“They have secured their investors and their financing,” Radermacher said. “They’re updating the numbers on the construction costs right now.”
A tax increment financing (TIF) district was approved for the project in May 2021. Initial plans were to break ground on the complex — which would be located off of an extension of 18th Street Southeast — in the fall. However, that was eventually pushed back to spring 2022.
Since then, inflation and rising construction costs have made it more difficult for CADG to secure investors and financing for the project. The Council had also previously had discussions about altering its TIF agreement to help expedite the process, as some members had grown frustrated with the delays.
Monday, Radermacher said CADG has what it believes to be a plan in which it can secure financing from a bank. However, it will require a few modifications on the city’s end.
The TIF will remain a pay-as-you-go, meaning eligible costs will be recouped via property taxes on the property throughout the life of the TIF. However, the amount will go up to around $830,000 from the originally approved amount of $554,000. The life of the TIF would also likely be extended from 15 years to 25 years.
“We’ll make sure that it covers the assessment costs that they have on street, as well as the land and other eligible costs on the site,” Radermacher said. “They’ll utilize that in the financing package. That’s a critical element to the work getting done.”
The other key to moving forward, Radermacher said, is that CADG will need some up-front capital in terms of a loan through the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA). He said they are looking at an interest-free, $600,000 loan for 10 years, which would be paid back to the HRA in a lump sum either upon refinancing or after the 10 years was up.
“The way that they explained this to me today is, they would utilize that and, likely, at some point when they refinance the package a few years down the road when the rents are proved up or satisfactory, they would likely close out that loan,” Radermacher said.
A meeting was scheduled with the HRA, Friday, to address that issue. If it is approved, Radermacher will bring a letter of understanding back for Council approval so CADG can move forward and shore up its financing.
“With the challenges of interest rates increasing and the costs of construction, they are having to rework some of those numbers,” he said. “That’s the importance of these two major changes.”
Radermacher expressed confidence that the project would not only be successful, but would also make future projects easier to get done. He said CADG recently completed Phase I of a project in St. Peter, which included a similar 67-unit building. It filled up in three months, Radermacher said, and they have already secured funding for the second phase.
Ideally, he said that would be the model that Little Falls would follow. Once the first building is completed and fills up, he said CADG and city officials would like to “move very quickly into another phase.”
“(CADG) believes, like we do, that the need demands that and that the second phase of the project will be a lot easier because they’ll be able to prove the rents and move forward with financing packages and investors that aren’t likely going to need this additional help, like this loan,” Radermacher said.
“I do believe, as well, if we get one going, others will follow pretty quickly, because we’ll prove it’s successful,” he added.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Heard an update from City Administrator Jon Radermacher that if the state Legislature does not call a special session before Aug. 1, he will likely be recommending that a ballot question for a local option sales tax increase to finance a community recreation center not be put up for a vote in 2022, but rather revisited in 2024;
• Accepted donations made during the second quarter totaling $16,010; along with flags from the Little Falls American Legion Post 46 and an outdoor AED from the Lindbergh Lions;
• Approved a recommendation to hire Shandra Jennings as a clubhouse attendant at the Little Falls Golf Course;
• Approved a request for an officer from the Little Falls Police Department to attend a Drug Recognition Expert Program and Certification course in Pennsylvania;
• Authorized the addition of a body worn camera form to the LFPD’s data request form;
• Approved election judges for the 2022 primary and general elections;
• Approved the purchase of land from Highland 706 LLC, for $250,000; and
• Approved the renewal of the city’s joint powers agreement with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Little Falls City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.