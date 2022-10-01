The Little Falls City Council unanimously approved the final assessment roll on the 2021 sidewalk improvement project, Sept. 19.
No residents were present to give public comment on the assessments during a public hearing.
Kimman told the Council that the project was part of the city’s normal three-year rotation to fix sidewalks. They also included areas that had been identified either by staff members or city residents as tripping hazards. Those include anywhere with a quarter-inch bump or crack in the sidewalk.
“If somebody identifies a location where there’s a tripping hazard, we’ll include that on our list for the following year’s improvement project to try to get those taken care of,” Kimman said.
The original plan for the project was to do a replacement on about 600 square feet of sidewalk. That number grew to 917 feet by the time it was finished. They also anticipated about 50 lineal feet of grinding, which wound up to being 142 feet.
Kimman acknowledged this was “quite a bit more than what we originally anticipated,” but said they were able to get a lot of problem areas fixed.
As the size of the project grew, so did the overall price.
The city hosted its first public hearing on the project in March 2021. At that time, the estimated construction cost was $10,690. When contingencies, engineering and administrative fees were factored into the overall project cost, the estimated total came to $12,759.
The actual cost of the project was $26,596.81. That number included only the construction costs.
The city’s policy indicates that 100% of the project cost is picked up by property owners via an assessment when it comes sidewalks. However, when the project first went out for bids in 2021, it received no takers. As such, it was divided into two parts — repair and replace, and grinding. The former took place in 2021, with the latter happening this spring.
In July, the city decided that, due to the dramatic increase in costs, it would pay 50% of the pricetag above what was originally estimated. When the project first came forward, $10,524 — 83% — would be covered by assessments, while the other 17% was on city-owned property such as alleyways.
“As we spoke before, we didn’t want to have that much of a jump in assessment, so the city basically took some of that share and kind of split the difference,” Kimman said.
The updated assessment total is $17,364, about 65% of the overall cost. The city will pay $9,233 toward the project.
Preliminary estimates had the cost to homeowners per square foot for replacement at $13.90. The final number wound up being $19.34. In terms of grinding, the city was estimating $16.95 per lineal foot. It ended up being $21.09, so both experienced about a 50% increase.
The assessments can be paid back over the course of five years, with an interest rate of 4%. On other public improvement projects, the payment is usually stretched out over 15 years. However, Kimman said that was reduced to five years due to the relatively low cost to property owners of the sidewalk improvement project compared to major street projects.
“It’s looking like everything’s at least a 40% increase, just because of cost of labor going up and everything,” said Council Member Frank Gosiak. “That’s kind of average across everything it seems.”
“When we look at our construction projects in the spring, granted they were in the spring, we were seeing that increase, as well,” Kimman said. “Time will tell if that’s going to continue on in the next year or not, but that’s what we’ve seen this spring and early summer.”
