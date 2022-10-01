Sidewalk map

A map provided by Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman shows the city's sidewalk system. The areas highlighted in green show where sidewalks exist, while blue represents areas in which they are planned to be constructed.

 Image provided

The Little Falls City Council unanimously approved the final assessment roll on the 2021 sidewalk improvement project, Sept. 19.

No residents were present to give public comment on the assessments during a public hearing.

