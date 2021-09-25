The Little Falls City Council set the final assessment amount on its largest road construction project of 2021, Monday.
After a public hearing in which one resident spoke, the Council approved a final project cost of $3.097 million for its public improvement project on Third Street Southeast, Oak Street and Crestview Drive. The final assessment amount that will be split among property owners in the impacted areas was $953,816. The city will pay the remaining $2.143 million by selling general obligation bonds.
The overall cost of the project went up by about 3% from initial projections of $3.001 million, and the assessment went down from a preliminary estimate of $990,262.
The Council approved the final tally with a 5-0 vote. Council members Wayne Liljegren and Brad Hircock were not present at Monday’s meeting. Raquel Lundberg abstained, as she lives on Third Street Southeast and is directly impacted by the assessments.
“When you look at the percentage split, it’s very similar to what we were estimating,” said City Engineer Greg Kimman. “We were originally estimating 65% city and 35% being assessed. Whereas, right now, it’s 66.7% city, and 33.3% being assessed.”
The impact on most property owners is between $5,000 - $10,000; though some will pay as much as $16,000 in assessments. Those can be paid in annual installments over a 15-year term with an interest rate of 3%.
The majority of those property owners were on Third Street Southeast, where the project spanned from First Avenue Southeast to Seventh Avenue Southeast.
Prior to the project, a feasibility study showed the road had a Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) score of 2, which meant it was in poor condition. The water mains and storm sewer on the street dated back to the early 1900s, while the sanitary sewer was installed in 1913.
“The construction improvements, we did install 8-inch sanitary sewer PVC pipe,” Kimman said. “Sanitary services (were) stubbed out to the property line. We installed 6-inch water main along that stretch, water services were stubbed out to the property line. Storm sewer improvements included a 32-foot urban section with curb and gutter.”
A 36-foot urban section was added between First and Second Avenue Southeast.
The lone comment during the public hearing had to do with the width of Third Street Southeast. Jerome Valentine, who lives on the 200 block of Third Street, said his block was “significantly” more narrow than it was prior to the project. The next block up is even moreso.
“Last week we had the Craft Fair, and our block — and I’m not speaking about only the Craft Fair, but snow plowing, in particular — I just really can’t see how we’re going to plow Third Street beyond the block I live on,” Valentine said. “With the courthouse parking in front of our house, I think that’s going to be a nightmare.”
He said, at some point, he feels it’s an issue that is going to need to be addressed by the city.
However, he was still overall pleased with the project and expressed appreciation to the city for getting it done.
“Greg, I’d just like to thank you and your whole staff — the whole city staff — for this project,” Valentine said. “I’ve lived there since 1993. I just wanted to thank him. It looks a lot better.”
Both the Oak Street and Crestview Drive portions of the project were done after the city received petitions due to residents having failing septic systems. Neither road previously had access to public utilities. Oak Street had a good PASER score of 6, but that of Crestview Drive was 1, which Kimman said meant the pavement had failed.
Both areas received 8-inch sanitary sewer and 6-inch water main stubbed out to the property line. The new road for each was a 24-foot rural section with no curb and gutter.
“Looking at the rates for our residential projects, this is very similar to what we had in the feasibility report and the preliminary assessment hearings,” Kimman said.
The project has been the subject of some controversy, however. It included installing sidewalk on only the east side of Third Street Southeast. Prior to the project, there was sidewalk on both sides of the street.
Resident Sarah Marrow and her family have come to each Council meeting since June to advocate for sidewalks. They have argued that not having sidewalks on both sides of the street creates accessibility issues for residents with disabilities, as well as the elderly and children.
Monday, before the final vote was cast, Council Member James Storlie said he hopes the city will be more cognizant of these concerns and focus on replacing existing infrastructure in the future.
“We had a guy talk about the width,” Storlie said. “We’ve had individuals talk about sidewalks. I hope we can look at what’s there, and when we do an improvement project like this, I hope we can replace and really think hard about putting it back at least in the shape it was, if not make it better. I hope we can do a better job on some of these other projects.”
