The Minnesota FFA Foundation announced that the James W. Tracy scholarship applications are open. The James W. Tracy scholarship application carries a deadline of Feb. 1, 2023.This is the eighth year the Minnesota FFA Foundation has offered this scholarship program.
James W. Tracy was born in 1941. He grew up on a farm near Northfield, Minnesota. During his childhood, Tracy was an active FFA and 4-H member. After graduating from high school, He served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Besides being a lifelong member of his church, Tracy was an active member in the Lions Club. He was a generous man who donated to many causes. He loved helping young people and wanted to see agriculture and rural America remain strong. Tracy had a deep love for the land and farming. He farmed his land until he lost his battle with illness in 2014.
But Tracy’s story doesn’t end there, his desire to support youth in Agriculture led him to donate his farm to an organization that he admired most, the FFA. The Minnesota FFA Foundation is bringing life to Tracy’s dream of providing scholarships to youth involved in Agriculture. Generations of young people will benefit from this donation as the funds will be used to support youth agricultural scholarships.
The scholarship is open to Minnesota FFA and 4-H members.
Eligibility requirements for students to apply include:
• Must be a resident of Minnesota;
• Must be enrolled or plan to be enrolled in an accredited post-secondary school in the U.S.; and
• Must plan to pursue an academic award (certificate, diploma, or degree) in agriculture or animal husbandry
This year $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to students based on the following criteria:
• Leadership, involvement, and agriculture interest;
• Three Essay questions: limited to no more than 500 words;
• Two letters of recommendation. Letters must be from non family members. One letter must be from someone who has worked with the student over the last 12 months;
• Upon completion of their fall 2023 semester at a post-secondary school, the scholarship recipient will need to send a transcript (copy acceptable) to the MN FFA Foundation showing satisfactory progress. Once the transcript is received by the MN FFA Foundation, a check will be sent to the scholarship recipient.
Applications are due by Feb. 1, 2023, with scholarship recipients being announced by May 1, 2023.
For full details and for more information about the scholarship, visit https://www.mnffafoundation.org/james-w-tracy-scholarship. Student applications can be completed with a Google Form application that can be found there. Applicants can be high school seniors, or college students. Students are eligible to apply annually. If selected each year, they can receive this scholarship once as a high school student and once as a college student.
For questions on the James W. Tracy Scholarship Program, contact Amanda Sommers at (507) 461-2214 or visit our website at www.mnffafoundation.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.