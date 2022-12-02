The Minnesota FFA Foundation announced that the James W. Tracy scholarship applications are open. The James W. Tracy scholarship application carries a deadline of Feb. 1, 2023.This is the eighth year the Minnesota FFA Foundation has offered this scholarship program.

James W. Tracy was born in 1941. He grew up on a farm near Northfield, Minnesota. During his childhood, Tracy was an active FFA and 4-H member. After graduating from high school, He served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps. 

