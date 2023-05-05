The last day of the Minnesota State FFA Convention started by recognizing the winners of Career Development Events, Leadership Development Events and Supervised Agricultural Experience, and the work students have put in over the past school year.
Natalie Beckendorf, state vice president, from the Renville County West FFA Chapter gave her retiring address.
Students awarded for work in CDEs/LDEs — Students from across the state competed in various Career and Leadership Development Events, capitalizing on practice that led to qualifying during regional contests. The winners recognized for each event and in many cases moving on to compete at national convention are as follows:
Ag Communications — Katie Fuchs, Rockford High School.
Companion Animal Science — Team – Sauk Rapids–Rice; Individual – Joshua Price, Morris.
Crops — Team – Cannon Falls; Individual – Cameron Addington, Cannon Falls.
Farm Business Management — Team – Hancock; Individual – Kody Wassman, Mountain Lake.
Fish and Wildlife — Team – Grand Rapids; Individual – Isaac Palecek – Grand Rapids.
Meats — Team – Pipestone; Individual – Rylee Folkerts, Pipestone.
Ag Issues — Best Informed Greenhand, sponsored by Dr. Curt Youngs: Team – Howard Lake–Waverly–Winsted; Individual – Kayden Klein, Sleepy Eye.
Discussion Meet — Individual – Katie Radman, Randolph.
Marketing Plan — Team – Rockford.
Proficiency awards given
Supervised Agricultural Experience state winners in the categories of Power, Structural and Technical Systems and Environmental Natural Resources Systems were recognized. Projects range from research, to forest management, to mechanical entrepreneurship.
Power, Structural and Technical System Proficiency winners — Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication – David Thaden, Willmar.
Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Entrepreneurship — Hunter Bruckhoff, United South Central.
Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement — Caldyn Huper, United South Central.
Environmental Natural Resources System Proficiency winners:
Environmental Natural Resources — Mason Eichhorn, Maple River.
Forest Management and Products — Samuel Connelly, Grand Rapids.
Outdoor Recreation — Autumn Kietzman, Park Rapids.
Wildlife Management — Ethan Maras, Morris.
Chapter Awards earned
Chapters were recognized in two areas. The winners were:
Land of Service – Agriculture and Food Sciences Academy.
Ag Literacy Challenge – Howard Lake–Waverly–Winsted.
Agriscience Fair awards presented
The top three projects from the Agriscience Fair in the area of Power, Structural and Technical Systems, and Environmental Service and Natural Resource Systems were recognized. These projects may wrestle with comparisons of energy outputs from alternative fuel sources or might study the effects of cropping practices on wildlife.
Power, Structural and Technical Division Two, which recognize pairs of researchers in grades seven and eight, included:
First place, Aliyah Lingbeek and Bailey Ohren, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.
Division Three winners, recognizing individual researchers in grades nine or 10, were:
First place, Mason Schlueter, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture.
Second place, Abe Lund, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture.
Third place, Eric Weisser, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture.
Division Five winners, recognizing individual researchers in grades 11 or 12, were:
First place, Tristan Kabanuk, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture.
Second place, Reid Ellis-Cramer, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture.
Third place, Weston Kwapick, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture.
Division Six winners, recognizing pairs of researchers in grades 11 or 12, were:
First place, Masyn Olson and Noah Johnson, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.
Environmental Service and Natural Resource Systems winners in Division One, recognizing individual researchers in grade seven and eight, included:
First place, Clover Jarvis–Deese, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture.
Division Four winners, recognizing pairs of researchers in grade seven and eight, were:
First place, Emma Mueller and Kate Mueller, Rockford Middle.
Division Three winners, recognizing individual researchers in grades nine or 10, were:
First place, Cristian Diaz, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture.
Division Four winners, recognizing pairs of researchers in grade nine and 10, were:
First place, Kaylee Cueli and Alana Forliti, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture.
Second place, Hunter Engelke and Carson Sawatzky, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.
Division Five winners, recognizing individual researchers in grades 11 or 12, were:
First place, David Anderson, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture.
Division Six winners, recognizing pairs of researchers in grades 11 or 12, were:
First place, Damani Stewart and Simeon Rinne, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture.
The Minnesota FFA Convention was offered in partnership by the Minnesota FFA Association, the Minnesota FFA Foundation, and the Minnesota FFA Alumni and Supporters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.