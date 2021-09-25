Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen gave an update on drug activity in the county Tuesday, as part of his monthly update to the Board of Commissioners.
He said his office has been kept busy recently with purchases of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in the area.
Casey King, one of two investigators from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office who are part of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, said the group has been doing a lot of work in the St. Cloud area. The city is known as a hub of drugs coming up into Morrison County and northern Minnesota in general.
He said methamphetamine is “the head of the drug world” in central Minnesota — and it continues to be a problem — but there has been a rising trend in heroin use.
“Typically, when you think of heroin, it’s just an opioid-based heroin,” King said. “What we’ve been seeing recently, though, is those addicts out in the community, their tolerances are getting very high for heroin, which is leading them to fentanyl.”
As an example, he said an amount similar to what would be found in a sugar packet is equal to one gram of heroin. King, who has been on the task force for three years, said that amount would last a heroin addict “a day or two.”
The potency of fentanyl makes about one-eighth of a gram equivalent to one gram of traditional heroin.
What some users do when they build a high tolerance for heroin, he said, is sprinkle fentanyl in with their heroin to get a bigger high. He said a couple years ago, the task force was seeing several overdoses with that amount of fentanyl.
Now, he said they have been finding carfentanil in the area. A synthetic opioid, carfentanil is about 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). King said about one-eighth of the amount of carfentanil would be equal to the fentanyl described in the previous example.
“Carfentanil is used for, like, tranquilizing rhinoceroses, just big animals,” King said. “It’s a tranquilizer. Back in April when, specifically, Little Falls had a pretty bad month of overdoses, that was when the carfentanil was introduced into the area.”
He said the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is trying to coordinate buys in the St. Cloud area. A lot of the carfentanil found in the area is coming from Chicago, up through the Twin Cities, to St. Cloud and then dispersed throughout the area.
Larsen said dealing with carfentanil, and fentanyl in general, is “nerve-racking” because of the damage it can cause to not only the users, but also anyone who happens to come in contact with it by accident.
“We recently had one of our deputies who was exposed to heroin,” Larsen said. “He was out at a scene investigating a complaint and, lo and behold, everything pretty much just went airborne, right? Next thing you know, the deputy gets exposed.”
The Sheriff’s Office does have a protocol for when an exposure happens. He said the drugs were sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for further testing. That will determine if the heroin was laced with fentanyl, carfentanil or any other illicit substance.
Due to the prevalence in the area, he said the Sheriff’s Office is also following a protocol of having at least two officers respond to every incident. They also have to wear masks, glasses and have Narcan present in case someone is exposed.
“We’re busy,” King said. “We have a lot of stuff going on out in the county. We have some investigations up in the northeast part of the county going on. It’s busy.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked King if drug traffickers were being effectively prosecuted when they are caught.
“As someone who’s in the field, you’re kind of our boots on the ground guy,” Blaine said. “Are we seeing the same cast of characters just recycled through the judicial system and back out on the street again?”
King said some are being prosecuted and sent to jail. It is sometimes tricky, however, because people who are arrested are sometimes used to help the task force and investigators do their jobs more effectively. He said there are some who they need to get back out there in order for them to build cases and get deeper into investigations.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked about the impact arrests have on trafficking a particular area.
“(Is it a) case where it’s, ‘That person got arrested, we took them off the street?’” Winscher asked. “Is that just continuously (happening), or are you seeing like, ‘Hey, let’s start staying away from St. Cloud because of the fact that they are patroling that?’”
King said, while he thinks drugs are always going to be a problem, he believes the task force and local investigators are doing a good job in curbing drug trafficking.
Their job, he said, is to “work up the ladder.” Once they get up on the ladder a little way, they have the opportunity to “get somebody put away for a long time.”
Board Chair Mike Wilson asked if hiring more investigators would make a big difference in containing drug issues.
King said, if there were more investigators, they could “definitely” do more for the community. As of now, they are sometimes pulled into other areas to help with investigations. Being higher in numbers would allow for one of the current members of the task force to focus more attention locally.
“There’s a lot going on in the county,” King said. “We could use more if it could happen.”
“It’s nasty out there,” Larsen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.