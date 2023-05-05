Groundwater use is vital to the people and economy in the Little Rock Creek Area.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) wants individuals, communities and businesses to continue using groundwater. However, the DNR can issue permits for groundwater use only if the use is sustainable as defined by statute.
The DNR technical analysis indicates that a direct relationship of groundwater and surface water exists in the area around Little Rock Creek and that current amounts of groundwater use are having a negative impact on the instream ecosystem of Little Rock Creek. This means that the existing groundwater use is not sustainable as described in MN statute 103G.287, Subd. 5. Sustainability Standard.
The technical analysis also defines a “zone of influence” that includes 95 authorized irrigation permits (106 wells) of varying quantities; 17 of those permits were issued as “time limited” and were set to expire on December 31, 2022. These limited permits have been extended to December 31, 2025. The time limit on permits will be lifted once the DNR Commissioner approves a plan to avoid the negative impact to Little Rock Creek. Permit holders are seeking long-term resolution and desire more certainty in the use of water going forward.
What’s new
The DNR hosted a stakeholder meeting in the city of Rice March 16. People at the meeting heard about the DNR’s proposed Commissioner’s Order that lays out the next steps to provide for permitted water use while avoiding negative impacts to Little Rock Creek. A durable solution is best achieved with input from the public. Attendees were invited to provide feedback on the proposed Commissioner’s Order that would seek to:
• Limit streamflow diversions inside the zone of influence to 15% of the August median base flow at each of three gauges. This is described as the sustainable diversion limit.
Purpose: this action formally adopts the DNR’s technical work and will be used as the basis for actions on any permit applications and water management in the future.
• Declare a water use conflict (link to definition) inside the zone of influence.
Purpose: The water use conflict process provides a clear path for mitigating the impact of water use and will affect only the permits of water users inside the defined zone of influence.
• Activate a “temporary just cause exemption” (link to statute) from state statutes during plan development inside the zone of influence.
Purpose: A temporary exemption will provide a reasonable amount of time for permit holders and the DNR to work out a long-term solution.
• Communicate a temporary moratorium on new permits and increases in authorized volumes within the zone of influence.
Purpose: Until a plan to resolve the water use conflict is approved by the DNR Commissioner, DNR is prohibited from authorizing new or increased water use (Link to M.R. 6115.0740).
• Continue to listen to water users. The DNR Commissioner will consider a plan (see more below) from permitted water users inside the zone of influence. This plan should result in resolving the water use conflict (avoiding negative impacts to ecosystems).
Purpose: Permitted water users know best what water use changes will be viable for their operations. While the DNR Commissioner has the final responsibility to resolve the water use conflict, collaboration with users will result in a more durable outcome.
What’s next
Anyone wishing to provide feedback on the proposed Commissioner’s Order outlined above can send an email to wateruse.dnr@state.mn.us with the subject line “Little Rock Creek Feedback”. Feedback received by the close of business May 15, 2023, will be considered for inclusion in the final issuance of the Commissioner’s Order. Feedback after May 15 is still welcomed, however it may or may not be included in the Commissioner’s Order.
Those interested are encouraged to access the Little Rock Creek Area web page (www.mndnr.gov/littlerock) for updates and links.
What’s ahead
June 2023 Issue Commissioners Order Establishing the Protected Flow and Declaring a Water Use Conflict. Inside the zone of influence:
• Invoke Statute 103G.285, Subd. 1 – Waiver to allow for continued water use during times when stream flow is lower than protected flow and suspend time limitations on water use from a trout stream and direct permitted water users inside the zone of influence to propose to the DNR a solution to resolve the water use conflict within 3 years (Dec. 31, 2025), (date could be flexible if progress is happening; criteria and communication will be important).
• 2023-2025 Collaborate on solutions with permitted water users within the zone of influence.
• DNR will provide technical assistance to support water users in developing their proposal to assure protected flow and resolve the water use conflict
• Keep stakeholders informed and involved throughout the process
• 2026 or before DNR Commissioner considers proposal by water users.
• If approved, notify all permittees of intention to modify permits within the Zone of Influence according to the plan.
• Develop findings of fact to modify permits
• Hold public hearing on permit modifications
• Modify permits (0750, Subp. 5. B.) within the Zone of Influence. Permittee may demand a hearing within 30 days of notice to modify permit.
