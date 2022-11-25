Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) honored four of its members for their service to agriculture and Farmers Union during their annual banquet, Nov. 20.

Alan Perish of Todd County, received the Lifetime Service Award. A retired dairy farmer, Perish has been active in MFU for more than 20 years. He’s earned several awards for member recruitment, and he’s been a delegate to the state convention for more than 20 years.

