A friend and family members described a changed Jonathan Greyblood, Friday in Morrison County District Court, on the fifth day of trial.
Greyblood, 31, Little Falls, was officially charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of second degree murder, Feb. 9, in relation to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, 37, on the morning of Feb. 6. He pleaded not guilty on both counts, June 14.
Greyblood was charged with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment.
Defense Attorney Susan Gaertner of Lathrop GPM began to make Greyblood’s case Friday, following four days of testimony for the prosecution. Gaertner said in her opening statement, Monday, that Greyblood was acting in self-defense on the night Jeanine died.
Matt Skjonsby, Greyblood’s father, talked about Jonathan’s love for going out on the boat as a child, someone who was caring, friendly and never got into any fights. He described him as “a dreamer.”
“I think he’s a very caring person,” Skjonsby said, when asked about who Jonathan was as an adult. “I think he gives the best hugs of anyone I’ve ever gotten a hug from.”
All of those sentiments were echoed by Greyblood’s mother, Rhonda Skjonsby, and sister, Sarah Kalis, in testimony later in the day. However, all of his family members said they began to notice changes in him when he began dating, and eventually married, Jeanine.
Matt Skjonsby said the first time he met Jeanine was on Thanksgiving 2017, at which time he also learned they planned to get married. No one was invited to the wedding — which occurred just eight days later, on Dec. 1, 2017 — among Greyblood’s father, mother and sister.
They also learned less than a month later that Greyblood, whose given name was Jonathan Skjonsby, had legally changed his name. That came as a surprise to all of them when they received a Christmas card from Jonathan and his new family, signed “The Greybloods.”
“I’ll be honest,” Matt Skjonsby said. “I was kind of hurt.”
Greyblood’s father, along with his mother and sister, noted changes in his behavior, as well. He had always been relatively close to the family, but was now more difficult to communicate with, often not answering or returning text messages and calls.
Matt Skjonsby said when they got together, which also became less frequent, he seemed to defer to Jeanine when answering questions. Though, he also described him as “gentle” and “caring” toward his children — two of whom were Jeanine’s from a previous marriage that he adopted.
In cross examination from Assistant Morrison County Attorney Laura Welle — who is representing the prosecution, alongside John D. Gross of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office — Skjonsby was asked how many times he had seen Greyblood since he married Jeanine. He estimated 10 - 12 ties, over the course of three-plus years.
Kalis was the next family member to take the stand. She said Jonathan “had a close relationship” with her growing up. They shared a love for music and played together often, including leading worship services at their church as a sibling band. She described Jonathan as “quiet, shy (and) very intellectual.”
She first learned about his relationship with Jeanine in July 2017, when he left her wedding reception and didn’t return until early the next morning. He told her he had been spending time with Jeanine. She said, after Jonathan got married, she had “no contact” with him.
“It came to a point where I asked for his new phone number and he said he couldn’t give it to me because of trust issues,” Kalis said.
He didn’t offer any explanation beyond that, according to Kalis.
She said at family functions he didn’t really talk to anyone other than Jeanine. He was now “a shell of a person.”
She became tearful as she talked about the one time she was able to meet Jonathan and Jeanine’s infant son, Sebastian, during a family function. She said she saw a glow in him, and that he was “so proud.”
“You saw a little bit of Jon again; the Jon I knew,” she said.
During cross examination, Gross latched onto Kalis’ use of the word “kind” when describing her brother.
“Would a kind person put his hands on another person’s throat and push?” Gross asked.
“No,” Kalis replied.
“Would a kind person dump a dead body over a bridge?” Gross said.
“No,” Kalis said.
“Would a kind person lie to a person’s loved ones about her location?” Gross continued.
“No.” Kalis said.
During re-direct, Gaertner stuck with that same line of questioning.
“Would a kind person who feared they were going to die defend themselves?” she asked.
“Yes,” Kalis said.
“You know what your brother is accused of, does that change your opinion that he’s a kind person?” Gaertner asked.
“No,” Kalis said.
Greyblood’s mother was the last person to take the stand Friday, after testimonies from Alan Stanek — who lives in the area where Jeanine’s body was found — and Jonathan’s friend, Jerome Nelson. Rhonda Skjonsby described her son as a “sweet” and “gentle” boy as a child. She said he loved the outdoors and Thomas the Train.
As an adult, she said he was a “sweet, gentle man” who loves his friends and family. She first learned about his relationship with Jeanine in September 2019, when he sent her photos of Jeanine and her children, letting her know this was the woman he was dating and her kids. Like everyone else in the family, she found out that Thanksgiving that they were getting married.
She said she saw Jonathan quite a bit before Jeanine, often stopping over at his houses in Little Falls and St. Cloud and having him visit her and Matt at their lake home. His level of communication changed after he was married, however, and she began communicating with Jeanine because it was hard to get in touch with Jonathan.
Rhonda Skjonsby said Jonathan was upset with her when he learned she had given his new cellphone number to Kalis, which she found odd. She said he denied remembering family trips, when she knew he had a good memory.
Skjonsby said she kept a box of items and a photo album for all of her four children from the time they were born until they graduated. After he was married, she told Jonathan she was going to give him his box. She said he told her she needed to first remove anything with his “old name” on it, and either remove every photo that showed him standing next to a girl, or cut the girl out of the photo.
“He seemed always on edge,” Rhonda Skjonsby said. “It was like he always wanted to say the correct thing when he was speaking.”
Still, she said she had no concerns about his relationship with Jeanine, and that she “loved her.”
During cross examination, Gross asked Rhonda — a mother of four herself — if having four, and eventually five, children would make a person busy. She agreed it does. She said the last time she had seen her son was in November 2020, and she had no idea about the rationale behind his requests about the box.
On re-direct, Gaertner asked her if she ever worried about her son.
“As a mother, you get a sense that there was something wrong,” Skjonsby said. “But I had no idea why.”
It wasn’t only his family that noticed a difference in Jonathan after he started seeing Jeanine. Nelson, a childhood friend and long-time roommate of Greyblood, said their relationship changed in a big way.
Prior to being with her, Nelson described Greyblood as a “calm, collected, intelligent, best friend.” Nelson said he was “disappointed” in how Greyblood dropped many of his old hobbies, such as playing role-playing games, after he got married.
He saw his friend “throw away” his friendships and hobbies. When asked, Nelson said Greyblood told him that he didn’t need them anymore.
“He picked up weird hobbies that I never would expect him to enjoy, like sports or beer,” Nelson said.
He said he went from seeing and hanging out with Greyblood every day, to once every couple of weeks, to not at all. Nelson testified that after going to Jonathan and Jeanine’s house a few times, he didn’t like the changes he had seen and just stopped going over there.
“He was never arrogant, and he became very, very arrogant,” Nelson said.
The first person the defense called to the witness stand was Royalton Elementary Principal Phil Gurbada. He said three of Jeanine’s children attended the school, and that she “had a reputation of being difficult to communicate with” among school staff members.
He said she was often accusatory toward teachers and staff members, and talked about her being “volatile, emotionally,” “disrespectful” and “intimidating.”
Gurbada described a time early in the 2020 - 2021 school year when Jeanine came to the school because she was upset about her son having to wear a mask at school, which was mandated by the state at that time. He said she “pushed her way” through the front office, without a mask, making staff feel responsible for her actions.
The principal said he got her to step outside with him so they could talk. It was at that point he noticed she was recording everything on her smartphone.
“She repeated herself several times, saying ‘Are you denying my son an education?’” Gurbada said.
“I felt, at that time, more like she was baiting me,” he continued, later.
The next day, the school had a member of the Royalton Police Department stationed at the school in case there was another disturbance. He said it was the only time in his 34 years as principal that he could remember having to request a police presence at the school.
During cross examination, Grubada clarified that by “volatile,” he was describing Jeanine’s emotions. He said when she “pushed through,” that was referring to ignoring orders to stop and going around, not physically pushing. When he said she was threatening, he meant she told him that she was going to sue the school, or go above his head to the superintendent.
Also, on Friday, one of the 14 jury members was dismissed from the case. That was done for a reason that had nothing to do with the trial itself. The jury now has 13 members, 11 men and two women.
The defense will continue to make its case at 9 a.m. Monday in Morrison County District Court. Closing arguments are tentatively scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
