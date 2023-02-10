Falls Fabricating is looking to expand.
Just two years after six employees purchased the business to ensure another company wouldn’t buy it and move jobs out of Little Falls, the new owners are hoping to add 40,000 square feet to their plant and add 20 new jobs.
“I’m really just impressed with the culture that they’re building and the work that they’re doing over there,” said Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “It’s really encouraging to see that in a business that’s really been homegrown to do that. Those are the ones that we love to support.”
The business, which is located in Little Falls’ industrial park on the northwest side of town, is hoping to get some help from the city to facilitate that expansion. As such, the City Council voted unanimously, Monday, to call for public hearings to support applications for state funding and for the use of a tax increment financing (TIF) district to purchase additional land.
Both of those public hearings are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Little Falls City Hall.
Similar to what the city has done in the past for businesses such as Wabash, Barrett Petfood Innovations and Lakeshirts, Falls Fabricating will be asking for the city’s support in applications to the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). It will be going for funding in the form of a Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) grant and a Job Creation Fund grant.
In order to do a 40,000 square foot expansion, Falls Fabricating would need to acquire adjacent parcels that are currently owned by the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA).
“We went to their meeting tonight to get their blessing to move forward with that so that we could establish, as well, a public hearing for the sale of those properties, because they would likely additionally need those to go into a TIF district to support them and some resources to do the development on those properties,” Radermacher said.
He noted that there are different classifications of TIF districts. In this case, as an economic development district, it would have a shorter maximum timeframe for the TIF and would be more restricted on eligible uses of those funds.
Radermacher said Jason Murray from David Drown Associates is currently working on a development agreement.
The city also has in its economic development policy for industrial parks a planned write-down agreement for job creation. For each job created, the city will offer to write-down 10% of the land value, up to 10 jobs. Those jobs must be retained for two years to be written off, which is the same requirement for the two state funds Falls Fabricating hopes to utilize.
Radermacher said they plan to create 20 jobs and make a multi-million dollar investment into the facility, which would include purchasing new equipment, along with the expansion.
“They’ve had some really strong success in their business since the ownership, local ownership, has taken over,” Radermacher said. “Definitely looking — getting a lot of demand from their customers to expand their operations and produce more.”
He said, from the city’s perspective, it is a good project in which it can invest. Falls Fabricating has been working with Carol Anderson from Community Development of Morrison County, as well as the Small Business Administration to get everything done.
Radermacher added that, if not for “this kind of diversity of applications and funding through the state, these projects would be very difficult, if not impossible to accomplish.” Inflation, he said, has made it challenging for businesses to go after these kinds of opportunities on their own.
“I attended some of those meetings and they really have a passion for what they’re doing,” said Mayor Greg Zylka. “On their blackboard, they had the last couple of years of profitability, sales, everything. They really dig deep and share that information, so I thought it was very positive.”
Radermacher said businesses that move into Little Falls and create development that way are great. But, to see a business like Falls Fabricating, with which the city has been involved “from the get-go” reach a point where it’s expanding is a “testament to the work that we do and the return on investment that we get from those projects.”
Council Member Raquel Lundberg asked what they fabricate. Radermacher said Falls Fabricating has a lot of different product lines, but right now they’ve found a niche in stainless steel tanks.
“They do welding there, right?” Lundberg said. “I think the high school has trained some of their welders.”
Radermacher said that was the case, as Falls Fabricating has offered on-the-job training.
Council Member Frank Gosiak added that other businesses in the community, such as Prism Powder Coating, also benefit from their work. He said many of the products they work on come from Falls Fabricating.
“To have those secondary businesses and suppliers that are impacted by this is also huge,” Radermacher said. “It goes beyond just their strict employment numbers. They definitely have an impact on other businesses in the community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.