Falls Fabricating

Falls Fabricating in Little Falls is looking to expand just two years after its employees saved the business. Jan. 5, 2021, new owners, front: Carmen Yasgar, left, director of human resources and administration, and Sue Kramer, controller. Back row (from left): Dan Ortloff, president, John Sorenson, director of sales, Sharon Hirschey, director of quality, and Jeff Knosalla, executive vice president, took over the business.

 File photo

Falls Fabricating is looking to expand.

Just two years after six employees purchased the business to ensure another company wouldn’t buy it and move jobs out of Little Falls, the new owners are hoping to add 40,000 square feet to their plant and add 20 new jobs.

