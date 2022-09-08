What would you do if you received an invitation like this? Perhaps you would have some questions like: Can this be true? What do they mean “all?” How am I supposed to know where to be if there is no place specified? Should I bring a present or something else? Who is this coming from anyhow?!
This is what I imagine the invitation to a party with Jesus would be like today. And if you think it is blasphemy to think of Christ inviting us to a party, hear these words from Luke 15:2, “And the Pharisees and the scribes were grumbling and saying, ‘This fellow welcomes sinners and eats with them.’” Welcoming sinners and eating with them, I know I am invited!
But it’s not a party of one, or two, or even 12; Christ’s mission was to bring all of us salvation, and his table did not have any reserved seating, any special seat (other than his), or any place of importance. Rather, Christ’s invitation is to a party where all are invited and everyone has an equally important place at the table where we can find forgiveness and grace.
And if this seems impossible, if this seems too good to be true, this will truly blow your mind: It is God who is inviting you to sit at the table; it is God who through Christ’s humanity became just like us; it is God, aka the Creator of everything, the Almighty, Father, Mother,
Brother, Sister, Goodness and Glory who wants to share a meal with you, a place with you, an embrace with you, an evening, a week, a month, a year, an eternity with ... you!
I understand how it seems impossible, because we have all heard the rhetoric that wants to limit the table, the rhetoric that wants us not to believe we are invited, the rhetoric that wants to be like the Pharisees of old and only invite the people who they think deserve an invitation to this special feast. But all of that is counter to what Christ longs for us. After all, Jesus himself was accused by the Pharisees, the kings, the emperors, the “you-name-it” of his day. All because Christ’s invitation was counter-cultural, counter-economical, anti-establishment, disregarding of class or rank or social position, not dependent on what you could give or if you were “holy;” Christ’s dinner/party is an invitation for all to come and eat at the banquet of love.
Moreover, God sent Jesus to do the impossible: to save everyone and invite us to a love that is unconditional, eternal and filled with a grace beyond our comprehension. How that works, when that is, where that is, what that looks like ... these are all questions that humans ask.
But to God, all things are possible and through God all things come to fruition. That is how Our Almighty invites us despite the human-made divisions that we think separate us; that is how Our Savior graces us despite the ways we purposefully degrade and deny one another; that is how the Holy Spirit still breathes life in and through our lungs even though we use that very breath to spread hate and maliciousness instead of mercy, forgiveness and love.
See, this invitation is to a love none of us “deserve,” but all of us receive. All God longs for is that we would RSVP to this dinner party, that we would trust and believe, and that we would accept this invitation to a banquet where everyone is welcome and none are left off the guest list. An invitation that is signed with the words: “I hope you will join me; Love, God.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.