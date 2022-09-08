Who: All

Where: Wherever you are

When: Someday, but

hopefully soon

What to Bring: Yourself

Inspirational Message heading

What would you do if you received an invitation like this? Perhaps you would have some questions like: Can this be true? What do they mean “all?” How am I supposed to know where to be if there is no place specified? Should I bring a present or something else? Who is this coming from anyhow?!

