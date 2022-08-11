Do you want the reputation for being a wise person? It seems to be a positive characteristic. Yet we live in an age when many are acting and behaving in such indulgent ways that shows an almost cultural stupidity. It’s popular to talk about being wise and doing wise things but there is a serious disconnect today to truly being wise people.
So, what is wisdom? It is not just accumulating knowledge. The Merriam-Webster dictionary app holds that the accumulated knowledge of philosophy and science is a definition of wisdom but why isn’t life better? Why so many wars all over? Why so much hatred? Why so much pointless indulgence? We live in a time that has accumulated more knowledge and made it more accessible to greater numbers of humanity than ever in human existence. Yet the benefit does not seem to match.
Then we need to look at our definition again. Wisdom is an action that we take to apply knowledge in such a way that it brings positive results to our lives and the lives of others. Wisdom enacted builds up our lives and the lives of others. Wisdom enacted builds up our culture, our society, benefits family and neighbors and community, yet is not an agenda of only a narrow political and manipulated purpose that really serves power not people.
To find true wisdom, I believe, means that we accept the premise that there is absolute truth and that it is knowable. I find that best source is in the Holy Scriptures of the Judeo-Christian heritage. The Holy Bible is where I go to take hold of wisdom for it is a skill that can be learned. It is a moral code that can be appropriated. It is an orientation to the divine that yields a richer more satisfying life that has an impact well beyond what so many seem to pursue, the entertaining of ourselves unto death.
While I am glad to recommend the reading and study of the whole of the Holy Bible, today I want to introduce you to the book of Proverbs. It is a primer, a basic how-to manual, for obtaining and exercising wisdom.
Proverbs chapter 2 verses 1-10 lays out the challenge to seek after wisdom. It comes as a long, multi-layered if-then command very similar to how a computer is programmed. If you will, Proverbs 2:1-10 is a program summary not for a machine but for your life. Studying God’s word can work a reprogramming, give a new set of life instructions, for a deeper and richer living of our lives. Purpose and mission become defined.
The first “if,” is to receive. We need to be open to instruction. The beginning of wisdom is the willingness to hear. Proverbs 1:5 in the English Standard Version says, “Let the wise hear and increase in learning.” Just the very volitional act of being willing to hear, listen, moves you many steps down the path of wisdom.
In chapter 2, we see words of challenge to pursue wisdom: “making your ear attentive”; call out for insight”; “raise your voice for understanding”; “seek it like silver.” The word of God is holding out to us wisdom and is challenging, even begging us to pursue. The book of Proverbs is replete with the call to pursue wisdom.
We are challenged to hear God’s words to us and to then heed God’s words. In fact, the whole Bible has many calls and demonstrations of the benefits of obtaining and exercising Godly wisdom.
I close this article quoting the then statement of the wisdom program: “Then you will understand righteousness and justice and equity, every good path; for wisdom will come into your heart, and knowledge will be pleasant to your soul.”
