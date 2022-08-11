Inspirational Message heading

Do you want the reputation for being a wise person? It seems to be a positive characteristic. Yet we live in an age when many are acting and behaving in such indulgent ways that shows an almost cultural stupidity. It’s popular to talk about being wise and doing wise things but there is a serious disconnect today to truly being wise people.

So, what is wisdom? It is not just accumulating knowledge. The Merriam-Webster dictionary app holds that the accumulated knowledge of philosophy and science is a definition of wisdom but why isn’t life better? Why so many wars all over? Why so much hatred? Why so much pointless indulgence? We live in a time that has accumulated more knowledge and made it more accessible to greater numbers of humanity than ever in human existence. Yet the benefit does not seem to match.

