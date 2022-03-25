Romans 8:38-39 New Revised Standard Version (NRSV), “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Take a minute and actually hear yourself as you read this passage from Paul’s letter to the church in Rome. Hear yourself telling yourself that indeed there is nothing, no one, not anything that has come before you, or anything that will come after you, that can separate you from God’s love. Hear yourself telling yourself that there is no power, no ruler, no law, no church, no political party that can separate you from God’s love. Hear yourself telling yourself that there is nowhere so high or so low that God’s love cannot reach. Finally hear yourself telling yourself that not even death, the finality of everything you know and experience, can separate you from God’s love!
It is so vitally important to hear from ourselves that God’s love is more than anything we could humanly imagine. It is so vitally important to hear it from our own mouths, speaking to our own ears, that God’s love is beyond anything humans could create, think up, destroy, or separate. It is so vitally important to hear in our own words that there is no space so small, or distance too far, that God’s love cannot find or bridge. It is so vitally important for us to hear from ourselves that God … loves … us!
Yes, Paul spends considerable time in Romans speaking to the depth of our sinfulness, our inability to do anything about it, how not one of us is perfect and how not one of us is free from sin. Paul longs for us to know that we should not be judge and jury, that we should hold ourselves accountable, that we should, should, should. And truly, if our penchant for sinning and judging and separating and running away from God were the final word, then we would truly be lost. Certainly, if all Paul wrote to tell us was how bereft we are of love and how all we do is fall into sinfulness and judge others without holding the mirror up to our own faces, we would indeed be forsaken.
But Paul continually reminds us throughout Romans and in our passage for today explicitly states, how the great gift of God’s abundant grace is freely given to each and every one of us and that God’s love extends, patches, frees and unites all God’s children.
And just in case you do not believe me, or want to just write off love as some wishy-washy, emotional, rose-colored, rainbows and butterflies nonsense, hear what Paul also tells us in Romans 8:31 (NRSV), “What then are we to say about these things? If God is for us, who is against us?”
Now I am not sure where you are or who you are, but God is; God knows you inside and out, upside down and right-side up. God knows every inch of you, flesh and spirit. And God knows what you have done, what you have left undone and what you have in front of you; and still, God loves you! God who created the stars in the heavens, who created mountains and oceans, who created the tiniest of insects and the largest of whales, who has given us life itself in all its abundance, who has created the worlds from the dawn of time until the end of time; this God is for you, this God knows you at your core and this God, this God, loves you … and nothing can separate you from that love!
So, friends, may we be like Paul and truly be convinced that “neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Amen.
