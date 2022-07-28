Are you hopeful that your future will be better than your past?
There are many areas to be considered in answering such a question. Many changes in our world have happened very quickly with very little hope of things slowing down. Some of these changes happened without our input or consent. Others have happened due to those who make decisions for us as elected officials. We do what we can, if we remain hopeful that our future will be better than our past. Many people feel that what we can do to affect positive change remains limited.
COVID-19 changed just about every aspect of every life. We were forced to become much more separatists rather than social in staying in our homes and not being able to go out. We couldn’t congratulate the graduate, or celebrate at a wedding or say goodbye at a funeral. We couldn’t meet with friends to go out to eat or cheer at a ballgame or even roast marshmallows together.
Fear was the driving force to keep us segregated and in our homes. Some exchanged the handshake and fist bump with an elbow nudge or a toe tap. We were very concerned when someone near us coughed or sneezed or wasn’t wearing a mask. We questioned the integrity of everyone who warned us about the potential of doing anything around others. Who was really telling the truth? Were their motives pure? Were they in it to make money for themselves? Who really had our best interests in mind? Were you hopeful that your future would be better than your past?
We are coming up on mid-term elections and once again we are getting people at our door telling us who we should vote for. They assure us that whatever candidate they are representing will do a great job of representing us while in office.
Disagreement exists about how to address the problems of the day. People are deeply divided in opinion of what is right course of action. Gas and food prices continue to be high with each accusing the other of being at fault. Which candidate will help the prices to come down? Which candidate will address the major problems that concern me? Is there someone out there who really will work for the benefit of the people? Are you hopeful that your future will be better than your past?
Because of all the events of our recent past, there are more people who feel powerless and without hope every day. There are more people every day who are looking for a way to escape and a way to deal with those areas where they don’t have control.
Many will turn to drugs and alcohol. Some turn to domestic violence. Some will resort to seeing how far they can step over the legal line before they get caught. Some are not at all hopeful that their future will be better than their past.
Our jail system is full of people who feel stuck and without hope.
One day, as I was walking, I found a nickel on the ground behind an elderly man. He was taking a break from pushing his walker and his wife was with him trying to help. Since they looked discouraged, I gave the nickel to them and asked them to read it. It said: “In God we trust.” They needed to know that they could trust God no matter what they were going through. They could be hopeful that their future could be better than their past. They needed to know that they are seen and that God cares.
My father lived to be nearly 100 years old and saw many changes in his lifetime. He lived through the depression years of the 1930s, hopeful that his future would be better than his past.
He fought for his country in World War II and was right next to others who lost their lives, being hopeful that the world would be better in the future than in the past.
He purchased a farm and sacrificed time and relationships so that his family could have hope that our future would be better than our past.
He took us to church because he knew that many of the things he had endured were out of our control. He knew that we needed to look outside of ourselves to the God who could provide hope that the future would be better than the past if we would trust in him.
In every area of life, we have the opportunity to look to a heavenly Father who wants us to trust him that our future could be better than our past. We are encouraged to “Trust in the Lord with all our heart. Do not lean on our own understanding. In all our ways, submit to him, and he will make our paths straight.” (Proverbs 3:5-6 NIV).
He is a personal God who wants to help us in a personal way. It is because of his love for us that Jesus was sent to pay for our salvation. He really does want the best for us. He gives us guidelines so that we don’t get hurt in the areas where he says “no,” but wants us to enjoy ourselves in some magnificent ways. He wants us to receive the love that Jesus offered by dying for us on the cross. It is through him that we really can be hopeful that our future can be better than our past.
The Bible tells us in Naham 1:7: “The Lord is good; a refuge in times of trouble. He cares for those who trust in him.” (NIV).
May the God of hope fill you with joy and peace as you trust in him that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. (Romans 15:13 NIV)
