What kinds of stories do you tell? To other people? To yourself? On social media? Maybe stories about what you’ve been up to lately. Maybe gossip about what other people have been up to lately. Maybe scandals about what people you don’t like have been up to lately. Or maybe stories from long ago — sentimental stories, inspiring stories, sad stories, shocking stories, funny stories. Or maybe you tell fictional stories — the movie or TV show you just watched, the novel you just read, or something you made up in your own imagination.
The stories we tell matter. And it matters how we tell them.
A lot of stories that circulate in our time are just plain garbage. Those who experience them would be best off dealing with them quickly and quietly, and not dragging the rest of the world into the mud. Unfortunately, stories of scandal, mismanagement and crime can grab our attention and raise our ire in a moment’s time. Post a scandalous or controversial story on social media, and you won’t have long to wait before everyone chimes in with their angry opinions. As bad as we know these stories are, we continue to tell them; they seem to be in the forefront of our minds. “Did you hear about such-and-such on the news? Isn’t it horrible?”
Maybe we think we can do better if we tell moral stories: stories about people doing good things. Or stories of good guys and bad guys, where the good guys win in the end. If news media and social media specializes in garbage stories, then movies and novels specialize in moral stories. The stories are imagined rather than factual, but they have a clear plot and a moral outcome, at least if they’re any good. Or, maybe they are factual — biographies of people worth imitating. This genre was especially popular in the Middle Ages, in the form of biographies of saints. We might think these kinds of stories are better, and in a way they are. But in another way, they’re not. Moral stories are not the same thing as Christian stories.
Let me repeat that. Moral stories are not the same thing as Christian stories.
The Bible tells stories in a different way. The people who we expect and hope will be the good guys in the story, the “white hats” in the world of Western movies, are the people of Israel. But they fail and rebel time and time again. And the Bible is brutally honest about the failures of the people of God. The plot line of the Old Testament is exactly the opposite of a super-hero movie. The good guys, Israel, start out bad, and flip-flop all over the place in wave after wave of terrible failure followed by mediocre success. Eventually the success disappears altogether from the scene, and the Old Testament ends with only a tiny remnant of Israelites living in their ancient homeland. They are ruled by pagan foreigners, and plagued with internal problems. The Bible spends more ink denouncing the sins of Israel, than the sins of their enemies!
Or forget the big picture for a moment, and consider the story of only one saint: King David. How much we would like his story to go from the killing of Goliath, to a long and prosperous reign, to an epic or peaceful death, without any interruptions. But that is not how it goes. The book of 2 Samuel tells the painful truth, that one of the most prolific writers of Scripture, the sweet Psalmist of Israel, marred his life horribly with adultery, murder and a grand cover-up. The story of David does not qualify as a moral story. The hero spirals into horrible failure! Don’t imitate him!
Often, we tell the stories we do — whether they are garbage stories or moral stories — in order to puff ourselves up. Look at how horrible so-and-so is. Look at how wonderful my hero is. Look at what I did. And so it goes. But the Bible does not do that. The Bible tells stories about how even the good guys fail, and even the bad guys can be redeemed. David was redeemed when God sent his prophet Nathan to rescue David from total spiritual ruin. There is only one “good guy” in the Bible, and that’s Jesus. Everyone else, all of our favorite heroes, were sinners in need of a savior. The Apostle Paul says this outright in 1 Timothy 1:15, “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the foremost.” Even the sainted missionary-apostle claimed nothing for himself except the mercy of God.
Rather than simply telling stories that make us feel better, let us consider how the Bible tells stories. Genesis is a good place to start reading, or the Gospels. The more we soak up the kind of stories the Bible tells, and the way it tells them, the more we can be conformed to the image of Jesus in our own story-telling. God grant that the stories we tell, would be shaped by his story, the story of Jesus. Amen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.