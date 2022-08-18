Inspirational Message heading

What kinds of stories do you tell? To other people? To yourself? On social media? Maybe stories about what you’ve been up to lately. Maybe gossip about what other people have been up to lately. Maybe scandals about what people you don’t like have been up to lately. Or maybe stories from long ago — sentimental stories, inspiring stories, sad stories, shocking stories, funny stories. Or maybe you tell fictional stories — the movie or TV show you just watched, the novel you just read, or something you made up in your own imagination.

The stories we tell matter. And it matters how we tell them.

