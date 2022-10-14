John 3:16, “For God so greatly loved and dearly prized the world that He [even] gave up His only begotten (unique) Son, so that whoever believes in (trusts in, clings to, relies on) him shall not perish (come to destruction, be lost) but have eternal (everlasting) life. 17 For God did not send the Son into the world in order to judge (to reject, to condemn, to pass sentence on) the world, but that the world might find salvation and be made safe and sound through him.” AMP
After choosing us and taking the judgment and punishment for our sins upon himself, he is waiting for our choice. Will we receive Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior to set us free from our sins and become a child of God?
Life is short in comparison with eternity that awaits us after we die, and it surely does not make sense to live our life in the midst of our sins and what we want, in the midst of our past hurts, failures, anger or fear, and face an eternity away from God instead of living in him who suffered and died to give us life in himself.
He is the one who knows our past and our future Psalm 139, for he is our Creator and our greatest lover and he wants to live in us as our Savior, the lover of our soul, our healer and restorer, the strength of our life to give us the peace that passes all understanding in the midst of all the issues of this life.
Since he is our Creator, he has the very purpose and plan for our life and when we press in to know him through our reading and meditating on the Word of God, Holy Spirit will make the Word of God become alive in our spirit, so he can reveal our new creation identity when we have received Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior.
The more we press in to him with our love, thanksgiving and praises, we will find a wellspring of salvation, all he is, in the midst of us, and as we grow in Him and acknowledge his word as his covenant with us. we will continue to grow in him.
Jesus said in John 6:63, “It is the Spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you are spirit, and they are life.”
We need to remember that God’s word is not mind over matter, but spirit and once it is sown into our spirit it receives the life that God has for us, so our mind can be renewed Romans 12;1,2, to receive life more abundantly, John 10;10,11!
“In these days when so many have their mind set on all that is wrong, we need to set our mind on things above,” Col 3:2. “Set your mind on things above, not on things on the earth. 3 For you died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God. When born again we have surrendered our old self life to Christ Who paid for all our sins and gave us new life in Himself, so let us cast all of our cares on him for he cares so much for us.”
He will direct us in his peace and wisdom to take a stand for what is right and pleasing in his sight.
Choose you this day who you will serve and tell somebody about your decision, it will be a witness before the throne of God of your new creation life in Christ Jesus!
