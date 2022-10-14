Inspirational Message heading
fayes

John 3:16, “For God so greatly loved and dearly prized the world that He [even] gave up His only begotten (unique) Son, so that whoever believes in (trusts in, clings to, relies on) him shall not perish (come to destruction, be lost) but have eternal (everlasting) life. 17 For God did not send the Son into the world in order to judge (to reject, to condemn, to pass sentence on) the world, but that the world might find salvation and be made safe and sound through him.” AMP

After choosing us and taking the judgment and punishment for our sins upon himself, he is waiting for our choice. Will we receive Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior to set us free from our sins and become a child of God?

Load comments