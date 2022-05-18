As we approach graduation season, I am reminded of my own daughter’s high school graduation almost 10 years ago. To celebrate the day, we had a graduation party at our house and invited friends, family and many church members. Like many churches, our church had a high percentage of older women.
At one point, a friend of my daughter asked her, “Do you have a never-ending supply of grandmothers?”
Our daughter’s maternal grandmother had passed away a few years before, and at the time my mom lived 1,000 miles away and didn’t travel. She wasn’t able to spend much time with either one, but as her friend pointed out, Robin had many surrogate grandmothers at our church. She benefited from having those grandmothers, as well as surrogate grandfathers.
Grandparents can play an essential role in children’s lives. Studies have shown grandparents play a crucial role in the spiritual formation of children. In some cases, a grandparent reinforces the faith teachings and practices of the children’s parents. Other times grandparents are the primary conveyors of the Christian faith to children.
Over a 35-year span, Vern Bengtson studied hundreds of multigeneration families. He concluded there is, “strong evidence of transmission [of religious orientations] from grandparents to grandchildren.” (From Families and Faith: How Religion is Passed Down Across Generations. 2013).
For centuries, a child’s primary faith formation came from their mothers who were home each day. Today there are more single-parent families and families where both parents work. Increasingly the transfer of the faith tradition from parent to child has decreased. Grandparents can fill that void. Also, with the increase in life expectancies, grandparents often have even more time to interact, support and share their faith with their grandchildren. I know in churches I have served, it is often the grandparent who brings their grandchild to Sunday School.
If you are a grandparent, have you ever thought about how you can contribute to the religious life of your grandchildren? And have you ever considered how you can impact the lives of other children at your church or your community?
Psalm 17 includes a petition asking God to sustain the writer in old age so to continue to proclaim the faithfulness to future generations:
“O God, from my youth you have taught me, and I still proclaim your wondrous deeds. So even to old age and gray hairs, O God, do not forsake me, until I proclaim your might to all the generations to come.” (Psalms 71:17-18 NRSV)
In one of the churches I served, there was a young child who, whenever she entered the sanctuary, would run and jump into the lap of one of the older members. I can remember how excited I was anytime we went to see my grandparents; I think that’s how it was for that little girl. What if children experienced that excitement every Sunday morning? What if our churches became the places children wanted to go?
And to church leaders, in what ways can we affirm the value of grandparents and other seniors? Maybe God is calling them to a new ministry within our congregations. Not as teachers or rule enforcers, but as comforters, models of faith and the lap to sit in.
Maybe we should create banners to put outside our churches: “‘Grandparents Available, Come on in!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.