This week, we wish all of our mothers a very Happy and Blessed Mother’s Day! May you be blessed with God’s love, joy and peace. May you have some quality time with your families!
We can take the time this week to appreciate the blessing of our mothers and motherhood. When I think of motherhood, I think of the gift of life. Mothers give life to us in so many ways.
Certainly, it begins with the physical nurturing of us in the womb and the gift of physical birth. In just as real and important way, mothers give life to us through their love: They are quick to offer their presence, are attentive to our needs, listen to us and seek to understand, offer encouragement and pray for us and they offer us wisdom and perspective as they strive to be examples themselves of faith, care and self-sacrifice. We are forever blessed by and indebted to their motherhood!
As we take the time to appreciate our mothers, let us also pray for all mothers who have had the painful experience of having miscarriages or who have experienced the tragic loss of children. In addition, we pray for all women who are trying to conceive. We pray that God would give them strength and hope.
In the Catholic tradition, May is the month where we also celebrate and reflect on the Motherhood of Mary, the Mother of Jesus.
Mary, as the early Church Fathers taught and scriptures bear witness, is the Mother of God (Theotokos). Upon God’s message through the Archangel Gabriel, Mary opened herself so fully to the love of God and to the Holy Spirit that she conceived Jesus, the Son of God. Through her “yes” the Son became incarnate. Mary gave birth to Jesus and continued to be a real mother to him throughout all his natural life here on earth.
Mary, no doubt, would have had much impact in the life of Jesus as any mother would have. Mary would also be present to and share in the suffering of Jesus at calvary as she looked on to her son’s crucifixion.
In the Catholic tradition, we look to Mary, the Queen of Heaven, as the model mother and our mother. We ask for her prayers for all of us.
We are mindful that in the Book of Genesis and the Book of Revelation, it is a woman who steps on the head of the serpent (Gen 3:15) and who is clothed with sun, with the moon under her feet and upon her head a crown of 12 stars (Rev 12:1). Catholics interpret this to be the Blessed Mother who in deed has an instrumental role (only through the power of Jesus) to defeat Satan with her humility and openness to the life of the Holy Spirit.
She offers to us an example of humility, the perfect disciple, who indeed prays hard for all of us that we would be protected from the attacks of Satan and his demons. Through her love, she gives us life! She continues to pray for us as we navigate through a most difficult world. She prays for mothers of families that they would be given love, strength, wisdom and courage to be mothers in their families. She also prays for the defense and nourishment of human life.
Let us keep all our mothers and families in our prayers!
