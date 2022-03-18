Over the past two or three years, I have received “spam” phone calls telling me that it is time to “renew” or extend the warranty on my car.
The phone calls seem to come from local numbers, so I just hang up. I encourage all of you to do the same.
We are encouraged in our Bibles to renew our minds, but how is this done?
Renewal means that there is a change of some sort happening.
Romans 12:2 ESV ~ “And do not be conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”
We are cautioned “do not be conformed to this world” or in other words do not let the world and its morals and culture change us so that we look and act no different than the world.
We need to be changed so that we will conform to the words found in the Bible and no longer be pulled in the direction of this world.
How is that change reached?
If you don’t have a Bible, there are churches in our communities that will be more than happy to get one to you.
We need to read God’s Word, the Bible.
When you do, feel comfortable to write down comments and questions in a notebook so you can be sure to ask your pastor or priest what is meant.
Some have even underlinee or written their notes in a column of their Bible.
Maybe the verse you read touched your heart in such a way that you want to remember what you read.
After you read your Bible take some time to stop and think about what you read.
Maybe there is a way that you might be changed in some miraculous way that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God in you.
Some have memorized what they have read and find a way to use it in their daily conversations with friends.
It strengthens your mind, and it may even transform your mind more to what God wants from you as found in his Bible.
One thing that I have used to help with memorization is to write it down, maybe in your notebook.
As you speak out what you have learned of God’s truth with your friends, maybe over a cup of coffee, your friends may have the opportunity to be transformed and “renew their minds.”
Take opportunities to listen to Bible teachers on your TV or computer that your pastor or priest may recommend.
Bible studies like these help you to not only change the way you live your lives, but it will renew your mind in the process.
You’ll be amazed how wonderful it is to be in the presence of our Lord as you read your Bible daily and experience firsthand the “renewing of your mind.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.