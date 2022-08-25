Weekend retreat does good for the hearts of inmates, volunteers and the community
Jail Programmer Tim Brummer, along with Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, had a special presentation about jail inmates, or residents as they call them, for the County Board, Tuesday.
It was in regard to the REC (Residents Encountering Christ) two-day program held July 23-24 — the 49th such program at the jail. It’s a biannual program, twice a year, that’s been taking place for 30 years.
“We didn’t have one for two years, because of COVID,” Brummer said, although even with COVID, he wanted it to take place, but knew it wouldn’t.
Nearly 35 volunteers came from Little Falls and the Central Minnesota area to help with the program, Brummer said.
The number of inmates in the jail at the time was 46 — 22 of them went to the program, which is strictly voluntary.
“It starts Friday night. I go out to Belle Prairie (TEC Together Encountering Christ) Center. We (volunteers) meet, we go over things, we pray, we sing, we have supper, etc.” Brummer said.
“Then, Saturday morning at 7 o’clock, everybody comes in and we get the inmates up — this is a two-day program — it starts in the morning at 7 and goes to 9 or 9:30 (p.m.) and Sunday, starts at 7:30 a.m. to 9 (p.m. or so. So two long days,” Brummer said.
What the people involved with REC do is work with the inmates.
“There’s singing, there’s dancing, there’s testimonies, Bible reading, there’s breakouts — all sorts of things,” Brummer said. “What they’re trying to do, is we’re trying to get Christ into their life to make them better when they leave than when they got here.”
Brummer told the Board that these residents did not get what he and they got as children.
“We had great upbringings. We had great families, we had, as kids, we lived pretty darned good, and a lot of these people didn’t get that, so by doing a program like this, we’re trying to make these residents in the jail to know and realize that it can be a lot better if they have Christ with them and that’s our goal,” he said.
Darrell and Bev Welle, who coordinate this program, “do a phenomenal job and the REC program went really, really well this time, it went super,” Brummer said.
Afterward, Brummer said he had “tons of emails and tons of thank you cards and I had tons of inmates shaking my hands thanking me for the opportunity to go, so it went really, really well.
“That’s, like I said, we want them to find Christ and that’s what we’re trying to help them to do, so that when they leave they make better decisions than what got them here,” he said.
Brummer gave a special thanks to the County Board and to Sheriff Larsen.
“Because, I can’t do it without him and I can’t do it without your support. I want to continue to do it,” he said.
The next REC is already scheduled for January
“It’ll be a good time and fun weekend and hopefully we can take more people and help them in correcting them — because that is our job. We are corrections, we don’t sit and look at them — they’re not just another person, they’re more than that. It’s our job to try to help them and that’s what I try to do and that’s what I’ll continue to do as long as I’m here,” he said.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked about the inmates and whether they had a choice.
They do — Brummer said he puts a signup sheet in each cellblock and each resident who wants to go signs up and they are allowed to go.
“It’s strictly their choice to go — and actually, if they get into the program for a couple, three hours and don’t like it and want to leave, we cannot force them to stay, they don’t have to stay. We did not have that. Everybody stayed, everybody listened, everybody learned, everybody prayed, everybody sang, everybody gave testimonies, everybody did breakout groups, everybody read from the Bible,” he said.
“I had inmates supporting inmates when they broke down crying or when they’d get upset because of all the problems they’ve had in their past — the bad parents, the terrible parents they had — they didn’t get a chance. Yes, they still know right from wrong, we all do, but they weren’t handed what we were. So we, therefore, try to help them and this program definitely does help a lot of these inmates,” Brummer shared.
He noted that he had an inmate stop to talk to him two days before this meeting, because he had a question.
“I said, ‘OK, have a good day’ and he said, ‘God bless you, Tim.’ He would have never said this before this weekend, he would have never ever said that (before REC).”
Commissioner Randy Winscher said he could see the passion Brummer had for this program and making it successful.
“You’re doing a great and wonderful job for these inmates,” Winscher said.
Brummer said the reason he had the passion, especially for this program, was because his own faith was strong.
“These residents are not going to make it; they’re not going to make it without the help of Christ — they’re not,” he said. “I’m only one person, I’m nobody special at all. But if I can put programs like this together and have these inmates go and learn and take advantage of what’s given to them — if it helps one, we won the battle by a million miles.”
Commissioner Mike LeMieur also thanked Brummer for his passion and enthusiasm.
“You’re doing God’s work and if you help, like you just said, if you help one or two people, it’s worth it,” LeMieur said.
Brummer said one thing he hears quite often from inmates is that they never had parents or anything to give them guidance or support.
“We wore good clothes to school, we had good lunches, we had good choices, because we had good parents. I’m not using that as a total excuse, don’t get me wrong. But it sure doesn’t help,” he said.
“I hear stories every day when I’m through these cellblocks and inmates always got something to tell me, but you hardly ever hear one say that my father is a great person or my mother is a great person, it’s sad. It’s sad,” he said.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said it takes special people to do special things.
He noted that many in the public may be saying, “Holy frights, you’re letting people do all these good things — what happened to jail?
“The world has happened to jail. This has happened to jail and without things like this, we’re going to go back into the Gunsmoke era, which we are not in anymore,” he said.
When 35 community volunteers come into the jail to preach the good word, to have 22 inmates participate, Jelinski said, not only helps the community but the facility itself.
“It helps everybody — the employee to the inmate to the entire community that we live in,” he said.
“Thank you and continue on what we’re doing here — it’s a fantastic program and, in my opinion, can only get better,” he said.
“It’s not only good for the residents,” Brummer said. “I need this, our jail needs this, our sheriff needs this, our community needs this. If we do nothing, we’ve done nothing. We have to continue to try to put our best foot forward.
“You’ve helped a lot of people, it’s a fantastic program,” Wilson said.
Commissioner Greg Blaine pointed out two things he jotted down during Brummer’s presenting.
One, he said Brummer had said he was nothing special.
“I beg to differ that you are and we take time to recognize people within our organization for doing special things. We recognized Miss Strack earlier this morning because she goes above and beyond and cares for people. You’re showing those same characteristics in your work and in your passion there,” Blaine said. “I applaud you for your humility and the opportunity for me to tell you, you are doing special work, because you care for these people and are willing to show these people that you care.”
The second thing he jotted down, was that it was extremely important for the public to understand that those in governance don’t succeed in their roles without participation by the community.
“And that it takes all of the community to build a community, so I think this is a tremendous example where we engage with those leaders from our faith community and from many religious aspects or different churches that help participate to help make this program successful,” Blaine said.
He credited the leadership of both Sheriff Larsen and Brummer, because without it, that participation from the community wouldn’t happen.
Larsen said Brummer does an amazing job.
He said when he returned to his office after REC, he had all these cards from inmates and participants thanking him for allowing the REC program.
“A lot of the volunteers and inmates are telling me thank you to the staff,” he said. “This isn’t a fake staff. This is real and they’re passionate about it and they want the best for us.
“I’m definitely thankful for every single staff member who made this possible,” Larsen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.