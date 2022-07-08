Do you remember how you learned to swim? Do you remember how you learned to ride a bike? For most people, swimming or riding a bicycle are these core actions; they are actions we learned as a child, teenager or adult.
So, perhaps you remember how you learned to swim or how you learned to ride a bike, but wasn’t it difficult? Do you remember failing and having difficulty at first? Perhaps now, you can look back at what you have learned to do and now feel as if it is the easiest thing to do in the world. In whatever professional field you are in, some people may know the difficulty of learning what you do while others just know you have persevered enough to learn and be successful.
Different words can have similar definitions. The words learning and understanding hold two very similar meanings. David’s son, Solomon, is the wisest man who has ever lived, and we read his words in the Book of Proverbs. Proverbs 2:3-5 reads, “yes, if you call out for insight and raise your voice for understanding, if you seek it like silver and search for it as for hidden treasures, then you will understand the fear of the Lord and find the knowledge of God.” Before this passage, Solomon states that the beginning of wisdom is to fear the Lord.
A quality we usually see people possessing when they learn something new is perseverance. In order for someone to know something new and develop in it, they need to persevere because new things are not always easy. What we read about in this section of the second Proverb is that calling out and seeking wisdom occurs, but it’s not that someone did it, it is how they did. Solomon writes, “seek it like silver” and “search for it has hidden treasures.” So, when we learn a valuable skill, we need to learn it realizing the importance it has.
I may or may not have interacted with you, meaning I may or may not know you. I’m the Youth and Associate Pastor at Living Hope Church in Little Falls. Though I may not know you, I know that you are seeking answers. Whether you are seeking answers regarding your children, family, friends, job, marriage, whatever it may be, you may not ever receive or get an answer. It is not fun getting what we don’t want. I want answers about things just as you do.
Here’s the thing, I can either do everything in my power, which isn’t much, or I can call out for insight from God. I wish I knew all the answers. I think people think I have all the answers sometimes because I’m a pastor and getting my master’s degree in theology, but the reality is, is that I don’t know everything, but God does. When I realize I don’t know everything and cannot control everything, yet someone else can and does, the pain of life and the difficulty which surrounds me turns to an opportunity for me to persevere, not so I can say to others, “Look what I’ve done,” rather so I can be an example of what Jesus Christ has done for me since I have accepted him into my life.
In the end, there are actions, things, ideas, etc. that we desire to learn. When many people learn to ride a bike, a parent or sibling is there to watch and guide. When you began to swim for the first time, someone was holding you above the water to breath. When we begin to live a life that is not about ourselves, God is present with us helping us navigate. We don’t have to master the skills of life but only accept Jesus as the one leading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.