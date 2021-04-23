I remember playing baseball in the street as a kid. These were not organized games. There were no coaches or umpires and often a base was just a smashed tin can. During these games, it was common for a dispute to rise about a close call. There were typically three outcomes to these disputes:
1. A team concedes to the other, forgets about the play, and the game goes on.
2. A team concedes but becomes angry. The game continues, but a lot of the fun was drained.
3. Neither teams concedes and the game ends.
What was never resolved was the question whether the player was actually out or safe. Sometimes a player argued they were safe when they were out, or vice versa, but most of the time the players on both sides really thought they saw the play accurately.
Years later, I learned there is a psychological reason for this behavior. Subconsciously, they so wanted the play to go their way, their mind interpreted what they thought they saw to match their desires. It is called Motivated Reasoning: the phenomenon in which our unconscious motivations, our desires and fears, shape the way we interpret information. Some information, some ideas, feel like our allies. We want them to win. We want to defend them. And other information or ideas are the enemy, and we want to shoot them down.
It is not just a pre-adolescent phenomenon. Like it or not, we are all guilty of it.
Motivated Reasoning goes hand-in-hand with Confirmation Bias. Confirmation Bias is the tendency to search for, interpret, favor and recall information in a way that confirms one’s pre-existing beliefs or hypotheses. It leads us to the tendency to only listen to news stations, newspapers or individuals who already believe what we think to be right. Confirmation Bias can so impact our thinking, facts no longer matter.
Once again, we are all guilty of it. What is even more frustrating is that intelligent, well-educated people are the most susceptible to Confirmation Bias. Unless we acknowledge and confront our Motivated Reasoning and Confirmation Biases, these psychological phenomenons blind us from true and accurate reasoning and behavior.
It is easy to see how these behaviors have contributed to the divisions in our country, both politically and in how we are responding the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Bible does not address these issues in psychological terms, but over and over the Bible teaches us about humility and working with others: “Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility regard others as better than yourselves. Let each of you look not to your own interests, but to the interests of others.” (Philippians 2:3-4 NRSV) We are also taught to seek wisdom from God: “But the wisdom from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, willing to yield, full of mercy and good fruits, without a trace of partiality or hypocrisy. (James 3:17 NRSV)
If we truly regard others as better than ourselves and put their interest above others, we will naturally give more respect to their ideas and opinions. This does not mean we automatically cave to opposing viewpoints and positions, but it should mean that we become more aware of our own biases. It should also mean that we make more effort to explore contrasting perspectives.
Charles Schulz can also provide constructive advice. There is a Peanuts cartoon where Snoopy is sitting at his typewriter on top of his doghouse. Charlie Brown says to him, “I hear you’re writing a book on theology. I hope you have a good title.” Snoopy thinks to himself, “I have the perfect title.” He then types, “Has it Ever Occurred to You That You Might be Wrong?”
If two opposing parties were to discuss their viewpoints with the idea they could be wrong, there is a far better chance they will be more flexible, be willing to compromise and be content with their concluding decisions.
And that is much better than getting mad and taking your ball home.
