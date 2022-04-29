Jesus said to those Jews who believed him, “If you abide in my word, you are my disciples indeed. 32 And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:31-32
When the disciples were crossing the lake by night and saw someone walking on the water they thought it was a ghost and were afraid, but immediately Jesus spoke to them saying, be of good cheer, it is I do not be afraid, Then Peter said to him, Lord if it is you, command me to come to you on the water. Jesus said come, and when Peter had come down out of the boat, he walked on the water to go to Jesus. Matt 14:30 But when he saw the strong wind and the waves, he was terrified and began to sink. “Save me, Lord!” he shouted. 31 Jesus immediately reached out and grabbed him. “You have so little faith,” Jesus said. “Why did you doubt me?” New Living Translation
Peter simply obeyed the word of the Lord and began to walk on the water toward Jesus, no problem, but then he saw the wind and the waves and instantly putting that in his own experiential knowledge of his years as a fisherman, he became frightened and started to sink, and he cried out save me Lord! The Passion Bible says, Jesus immediately stretched out his hand and lifted him up and said, What little faith you have! Why would you let doubt win?
Thomas after witnessing the suffering and death of our Lord Jesus and then hearing from his fellow disciples that he had risen, could not get past his own understanding of what he had observed, so he said, “Unless I see in his hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.” John 20:25
But after eight days his disciples were again inside, and Thomas with them. Jesus came, the doors being shut, and stood in the midst, and said, “Peace to you!” 27 Then he said, come on Thomas, “Reach your finger here, and look at My hands; and reach your hand here, and put it into My side. Do not be unbelieving, but believing.” 28 And Thomas answered and said to him, “My Lord and my God!” John 20:26-28 (my version)
Thomas had a mind transforming experience that pulled him out of his unbelief into the truth and all he could say is my Lord and my God!
Prov 3:5, Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; 6 In all your ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct your paths. 7 Do not be wise in your own eyes; Fear the Lord and depart from evil. 8 It will be health to your flesh, And strength to your bones.
Our own understanding of what is happening in our world can really keep us out of God’s plans and purposes for our lives, it is the enemy of our souls effectively corrupt plan to keep us continually overwhelmed with all the news of what is wrong and with the fears of the circumstances that surround us.
But if we have given our lives to Jesus Christ and have asked him to forgive our sins and be our Lord we are no longer our own, we are in Christ, and Holy Spirit is joined to our spirit to guide and teach us all things.
I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me. Gal. 2:20
If then you were raised with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ is, sitting at the right hand of God. 2 Set your mind on things above, not on things on the earth. 3 For you died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God. Col 3:3 2 And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God. Rom 12:2
This is not the time to humble ourselves under our circumstances, which is not our identity, but to humble ourselves under the mighty hand of God, (for our life is hidden with Christ in God), that he may exalt you in due time, 7 casting all your cares upon him, for he cares for you. 1 Peter 5:6-7
Let God arise in love and praise in the midst of everything for in him in we live and move and have our being. Acts 17:28 Since he is our life, Let’s make him our celebration
How big is our God our Creator who not only redeems us out of our past, but also already knows all of our tomorrows and has put us here in special assignment to live in, by and through him.
Therefore we need to let our faith grow by the word of God. Faith is a substance that grows within us when Holy Spirit gives us revelation of who we are in Christ and how we are to live in him by the word of God.
Paul writes that the salvation that we have received in Christ needs to be worked out: Therefore, my beloved, as you have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling; 13 for it is God who works in you both to will and to do for his good pleasure. 14 Do all things without complaining and disputing, 15 that you may become blameless and harmless, children of God without fault in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world, 16 holding fast the word of life, so that I may rejoice in the day of Christ that I have not run in vain or labored in vain. Phil 2:12.
