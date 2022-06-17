As we think of our fathers this Father’s Day, let us not forget our heavenly Father who loves us so completely and perfectly. He sees us as the apple of his eye. He knew us before we were formed in our mother’s womb. How great is his love for us that he would send his only son to suffer and die on the cross that each one of us could be saved!
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16.
We have this amazing example of Jesus laying down his life for us, and doing this willingly. 1 John 3:16 says, “By this we know love, because he laid down his life for us. And we also ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.”
We have heard that we should surrender when come just as we are to the throne of grace to be saved. There is something about the word “surrender” that does not have the same meaning as the example we are given through Jesus. According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary definition, surrender means to yield to the power, control or possession of another upon compulsion or demand; or to give up completely or agree to forgo especially in favor of another.
This definition implies that we are being forced to yield or at least to recognize that we must give up having things our way.
Another way of describing this is the difference between a child who is forced into obedience or at best being made to do what is right when his heart is not in it. However, the Greek word, tithemi, that is being translated “laid down” or “lay down” actually means to put, place, set. This would be like a child who wants to please his parents and therefore wants to carry out the request made by his/her parents. This is the true meaning of what Jesus has done for us. He placed his life in our Father’s hands, and in doing that, he was able to perfectly carry out our Father’s plan to save and redeem us.
What Jesus actually did for us was to demonstrate true love to the purest degree. The more we think on what he did for us, the more we can’t help but love him in return. When we love like he loves us, we find that we learn to love in that same way and, not only that, but we actually want to love like Jesus.
Love translates into decisions that we make that put actions behind our words to discover and do things that bless others. We have a heart that wants to lay down, in the Biblical definition of put, place, set our own self’s desires aside to lift up and help each other. There is such a love inside of us that we give even when we don’t see the same giving reciprocated back to us. It’s a giving because the Father laid down Jesus for us, and Jesus laid down his life for us, and the only way we can share what we’ve been given is by laying down our life for those around us.
When our life becomes first about knowing God, we discover that he truly does have a way of giving tangibly to us as we live on this earth. He has already given above and beyond what we can ask or think through Jesus and all that he did for us.
Now it is our turn to “lay down” our life for him and discover that what he did on the cross “is” more than enough to bless us for eternity.
As we put actions to our love and do what we are able to do for one another, we will walk in great love for our God and for each other. Let’s lay down our lives and walk in this great love together, and watch this love that originates from our God change the world around us!
