About 15 years ago, my wife Vicki and I heard about the breakup of the country known as Yugoslavia. You may recognize the names of Serbia, Croatia and Bosnia as well as a fourth entity that escapes me at the moment.
But the point is, like so many places around the world, and most of us in the United States felt threatened for possibly the first time on 9/11/2001, violence — even death and various forms of destruction, wreaked havoc in the lives of families and individuals of the former Yugoslavia. Vicki and I asked the question on the hearts of many at the time: “What can just two of us do?”
Well, as Christians, attempting to be devoted to the gospel of Jesus, we did a bit of research, and discovered that the Minneapolis Council of Churches, based in the Twin Cities, was looking for congregations and families willing to sponsor refugees from the former Yugoslavia, fleeing their homeland for their very lives — people who were willing to live and work in another country, for they had no home to return to — refugees. Vicki and I were convinced we could do something after all.
Enter, Nebojsa and Nada and their young son. Some of you remember them. They sure remember us in Morrison County! They remain so grateful that we, as a community, took the chance to provide a safe environment, a place to work and rest, friendship! Vicki and I still keep in touch with them. (A side note, their house in the Serbo-Croatia area was bombed days after they evacuated!)
Does this story seem familiar? As a community, are we possibly being called by God again to “welcome the stranger” (Matt. 25)? Maybe it can be a family or two from Afghanistan? Maybe we can give them initial food, clothing, shelter and help them find jobs as Neb and Nada did at Perkins and IWCO – contributing to the local economy and the common good.
Yes, there are risks whenever we welcome a stranger into our midst. But I have found time and time again, there are so many more benefits than simple inconveniences. Neb, Nada, and now two boys are friends of the Spoffords, speaking English, working and living in Chicago now, for many in their village settled there, and fans of the Chicago Bears and Bulls (I am sorry to say.)
The question is bigger: “What can we, as Morrison County, do and be as we open our hearts to God’s people in need?” Let us all think about it, pray about it, and take action toward God’s will in this and in all things. Let us welcome the stranger, give food, clothing and shelter to the poor, thereby welcoming Jesus himself in our midst. (Matt. 25 again!)
May God’s richest blessings continue to descend upon each of us and our loved ones, and may we share these blessings with others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.