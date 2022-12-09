Inspirational message
fayes

(Editor’s Note: Chaplain Gregg Valentine borrowed this with permission from Westminster Press. Public Domain 1903 Pages 3-5).

Phillips Brooks, the composer of this famous Christmas carol, was the minister of Holy Trinity Church in Philadelphia and had visited Bethlehem in December of 1865. Phillips Brooks traveled to the Holy Land. The itinerary included a horseback ride from Jerusalem to Bethlehem on Christmas Eve. Back then it truly was a small village, far removed from the bustling city it would later become.

