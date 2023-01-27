In the first quarter of the 18th Century, in order to assure business and government authorities of the quality and purity of refined gold and silver, a system of markings was established by the Goldsmiths’ Hall in London.
These hallmarks identified the assay value of the bars that were then used to make the coins of the realms.
This hallmark system did much to strengthen business and governmental confidence in the foundation of economic systems as currency values stabilized. Since then, the striving for widely recognized standards has greatly enhanced economic confidence across the spectrum of business activity, from agriculture to motor vehicles to zookeeping.
Standards and the willingness to obey them stabilized economic life. So too, in our Christian faith we need standards, hallmarks, that help to define what we believe and how we live out those beliefs.
When I worked in the manufacturing environment some 40 years ago, producing all kinds of parts from sheet metals, one of the body of standards used was put out by the American Society of Manufacturing Engineers or ASME. I even took a business trip to Cleveland for an ASME convention at which various classes of engineering standards were taught.
Other people came to have confidence in my estimating and engineering work because I used ASME standards, especially my boss, the company president.
What are the standards, the hallmarks, of Christian faith? The answer to that question can and has filled thousands and thousands of volumes of books on Christian theology and scriptural interpretation over the centuries. Yet one of the beauties of the Christian faith is that the hallmarks of faith can be stated quite succinctly.
One verse from the Holy Bible, that is a favorite of mine, Micah 6:8, is a hallmark verse in which three hallmarks are given in a few short words. It is stated in the form of a rhetorical question that is in fact an instruction, a command, and a commission to go do likewise. “He has told, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness,” (or mercy) “and to walk humbly with your God?” – ESV.
Do justice, love kindness and walk humbly. Simple, short and sweet. Such a set of precious gems given by Almighty God to the prophet Micah. Ancient words yet powerfully relevant to our own time.
Why do these ancient hallmarks still have power and authority? Because they are rooted in the very being of Almighty, Eternal, Infinite God. This one God has never ceased to love and long for his created people, to be in a holy communion of relationship.
Will we be people who act justly because we serve and understand God’s justice? Will we be people of mercy, people of kindness for we know God’s eternal mercy? Will we be humble people who cherish others for God has eternally cherished us through his Son, Jesus Christ? Are you stamped with God’s hallmarks of Christian life and faith?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.