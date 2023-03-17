If you read the Book of Genesis starting in the first chapter you’ll read the story of Creation.
1 “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” Day 1, God created light, day 2 God created the sky, day 3 God created earth, trees and plants, day 4 God created the sun, moon and stars, day 5 God created creatures in the sea and birds in the sky, day 6 God created all animals and man. He saw all that He made was good and on the seventh day He rested.
Do you think that God and His limitless power really needed to rest? I mean He did just speak life into existence. I believe He took that seventh day to lay the foundation for us to follow His example. He is our heavenly Father and just like any good parent He wants to be that example. God called this seventh day the Sabbath. God even talks about this in His Ten Commandments. Exodus 20:8-10a NLT 8“Remember to observe the Sabbath day by keeping it holy. 9You have six days each week for your ordinary work, 10 but the seventh day is a Sabbath day of rest dedicated to the Lord your God”….
In today’s culture and society, it seems more normal to stay busy seven days a week. There’s always something to do or a place to go. It’s almost never ending-things that we should be doing. And with all this busyness we end up not leaving a whole lot of extra time for God. There was a survey that really shows that problem.
An Obstacles to Growth survey was conducted by Michael Zigarelli from Charleston Southern University. His hypothesis:
“It may be the case that (1) Christians are assimilating to a culture of busyness, hurry and overload, which leads to (2) God becoming more marginalized in Christians’ lives, which leads to (3) a deteriorating relationship with God, which leads to(4) Christians becoming even more vulnerable to adopting secular assumptions about how to live, which leads to (5) more conformity to a culture of busyness, hurry and overload. And then the cycle begins again.”
So to put this in a nutshell: are you resting or are you chasing busyness? Are you taking that time to cultivate your relationship with God? I love how the Psalmist put it: Psalms 46:10a NLT “Be still, and know that I am God!” So let us take a day of rest from the everyday busyness of life. Not to catch up on things around the house but to fix our eyes on the Creator of life. Maybe take a prayer walk through nature or sit down as a family and read the Bible. For some of you the busyness of life has taken you away from the fellowship of other believers. I encourage you to attend a church service.
Like Proverbs 27:17 NLT says “As iron sharpens iron, so a friend sharpens a friend.”
