Inspirational message
fayes

If you read the Book of Genesis starting in the first chapter you’ll read the story of Creation.

1 “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” Day 1, God created light, day 2 God created the sky, day 3 God created earth, trees and plants, day 4 God created the sun, moon and stars, day 5 God created creatures in the sea and birds in the sky, day 6 God created all animals and man. He saw all that He made was good and on the seventh day He rested.

