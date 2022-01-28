“Know therefore that the Lord your God is God; He is the faithful God, keeping his covenant of love to a thousand generations of those who love him and keep his commandments.” Deuteronomy 7:9
Bad things happen. Then, something worse happens. This is the world in which we live. It is hard to believe that anything can get much worse.
We know the situation with the pandemic that has hit the world. There are huge disagreements on how to respond. People who are social by nature are told to stay in their homes in order to slow the spread of the disease. Some businesses who have worked for years to provide a service for others are forced to close while others flourish. People in nursing homes and hospitals need to stay in quarantine and go through life alone without the encouragement of family and friends.
Can things get worse? The division between people is worse than I have ever seen. Each wants the other to understand how they see things but won’t take the time to have a serious debate. There are accusations and name-calling as we question each other’s motives.
Disagreements abound pertaining to the cause of our problems as well as the direction of where we are going. Which person is best for running our country, for running our state, for running our city, for running our homes? Who has the answers for our problems? Are we living in “God forsaken” times?
God wants us to see that he is faithful — every time. He keeps his covenant of love to those who look to him. He opened his arms wide when he went to the cross sending a message of love for us. He opens his arms wide and tells us to look to him, to trust in him, to seek him with all our hearts. He encourages us throughout the Bible to “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways submit to him, and he will direct your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6.
It is “our understanding” that gets in the way. The way we see things is from our perspective. We want things our way. We don’t want to have to go through difficult times. We want life to be easy. But it is in the difficult times that we become open to asking God to bring us to victory. It is in the difficulties that we find that God draws near to those who draw near to him. It is in times like these that we find that God really does have our best interests in mind as he answers our prayers.
The people of Israel in the Old Testament were forced to leave their land in difficult times in order to survive a famine. They willingly submitted to the people of Egypt where there was food. There were demands made of them which were unreasonable under normal conditions. But while they were in a political system of slavery, God was faithful to them and caused them to prosper. They became wealthy while they did their jobs under that system. God was faithful to them in not only meeting their needs, but to make them wealthy.
Eventually, God responded to their prayers to be released from slavery. He sent Moses to lead them to the promised land, a land flowing with milk and honey. But they didn’t like the trip. They didn’t like the process of depending on and trusting in a God who would lead them and provide for them on a daily basis. How many times did they have a problem that God was willing to answer? How many times were they told to stand firm and see the deliverance of God? How many times were they told to not fret? Every time, God was faithful. But his people were not faithful to him.
Time and time again, after seeing God deliver them from the slavery of Egypt through a variety of miracles that could not have been orchestrated by themselves, they trusted in their own understanding and their own perspective rather than in the promises of God. The result was that no one who was an adult at that time entered into the promised land. They didn’t trust that God was God and that he could do what he had promised. Even though they had experienced supernatural power on their behalf, when they came to their next problem, they wouldn’t trust in him. They murmured and complained and actually proclaimed that it would have been better for them to be back in slavery than to die in the wilderness.
Today, we regularly face situations that bring us to a place of not knowing how we will get through, how we can survive. The future can look very bleak when we try to predict what will happen and we try to manipulate people and things to do what we think is best. And without trusting in the faithfulness of God to bring us through these situations, the future is bleak.
But God was faithful and true then, and he is faithful and true today. The promises found in his Word can be trusted if we will trust him. He will never leave us or forsake us. He is faithful to anyone who loves him and keeps his commandments according to the verse above. It doesn’t matter what our future holds, he has promised to go through the valleys, through the difficulties of whatever comes. And we don’t need to fear what is ahead.
As we go through increasingly difficult times, God is still here with his arms open wide to us. He is and will be faithful to the covenant, the promise that he has made. Will we choose to be faithful to him as we go through these difficult times?
God is able to do immeasurably more than we can ask, how much can we ask? God is able to do immeasurably more than we can imagine, how much can we imagine? He has the power to be faithful to us to fulfill his promises — his way, his truth, his life — for us, for our future, and for the future of America.
All we have to do is trust in him, to believe in him.
May the God of hope fill you with joy and peace as you trust in him that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.
