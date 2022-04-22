How many of us remember our grandparents or elders sharing of coming over from the “old country?” We have read or heard other stories of people who came to the United States to better their lives?
I remember my dad telling me the story of the village of Spofforth and the Spofforth Castle in England. The story goes that the entire village was ransacked by William the Conqueror and people fled for their lives.
I suspect each of us has stories like this within our backgrounds. Which makes me think and wonder — how is my story any different than the refugees of Ukraine, the immigrants of central America, the asylum seekers already in the United States but unable to safely return to their country of origin?
The Morrison County Faith and Justice Committee, representing a cross-section of faith community members, has been reflecting on this question and has decided to open that question up, as well as other questions, for our local citizens to ask. On Sunday, May 1, Karyn Blythe, Refugee Resettlement coordinator with Lutheran Social Services, Samantha Grimesley, a volunteer with Arrive Ministries, and Ayan Omar, an educator with the St. Cloud Schools will be at First Lutheran Church from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. to share and help answer questions so we can all gain new insights and understanding.
Then, I wonder what does the Bible say about all this? Matthew 25 states, “… For I was hungry, and you gave me food, I was thirsty, and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me ...”
In other books of the Bible and in plain language, the Bible says we must not oppress the resident alien among us, “for we were once all aliens ourselves in the land of Egypt.” God’s instructions to Moses are to care for the refugee, immigrant, and foreign stranger.
So, who are today’s strangers — the immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers? The World Vision internet site helped me define these terms and gave me greater understanding of our sisters and brothers in need:
“We use many different terms today for what the Bible calls strangers, foreigners, and sojourners. Here are a few:
Displaced persons — those who have been forced to leave their homes (community) due to violent conflict, war or a natural disaster. These people temporarily live in another community in their country and usually return home when things improve.
Refugees — people who have been forced to leave their nation due to violent conflict or war. These people want to return to their country once the war or conflict is over. These situations often lead to years of displacement.
Migrants — those who have chosen to leave their home country, mainly to escape poverty. These people are making a permanent move and would not return unless conditions improved significantly.
Immigrants — very similar to “migrant.” Someone who moves to another country for any number of reasons, including marriage or other family ties, employment/business opportunity, etc. Some distinguish between immigrants with legal papers to enter a country and those without legal permission. This would not have been a consideration in Bible times.
Asylum seekers — individuals who ask to live in another country to escape severe religious or political persecution or another violation of their human rights. These people would not return home unless the reason for their move came to an end.”
Wow! Again, my heart goes out to the people of Ukraine, I am reminded that our sisters and brothers of Afghanistan and Syria are still displaced in the United States, our immigrants of Mexico and Central America are in Minnesota right now working diligently to better their lives. Have we been welcoming?
Come everyone, then, to First Lutheran Church, 2100 Riverview Drive in Little Falls Sunday, May 1, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Free refreshments and admission.
God bless you, and our sisters and brothers of immigrant, refugee and asylum seeker status.
