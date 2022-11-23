I know, I know … it’s only November. But this is the first week of the new year in our church year, the beginning of Advent. In the Lutheran church (and in many other denominations), we mark time by a different calendar; a calendar that helps us to remember who we are as God’s people in the world. Advent is the first season, followed by Christmas, Epiphany, Lent, Easter and Pentecost.
(Christmas — season of Christ’s birth. Epiphany — season celebrating Jesus revealed as savior of the whole world. Lent — season of repentance. We acknowledge our need for a savior and Jesus’ sacrifices, suffering and death on our behalf. Easter — season celebrating God’s victory over sin and death by his raising Jesus from the dead. Pentecost — the season celebrating the coming of the Holy Spirit; and the season of our growing in faith and discipleship.)
Advent is a time when we acknowledge both our own sin and the general pain and brokenness in our world and the desperate need we have for someone to rescue us from this suffering and hopelessness. Advent is a time when we place our hope on the promise we have that God hears our crying out from this brokenness and does, in fact, come and rescue us. Advent is a time of watching and waiting for our savior. Advent is a Latin word that means “coming” or “arrival.”
During the season of Advent, we watch for the coming of Christ in three ways. We remember those who were waiting and watching for our savior before the birth of Jesus, as we place ourselves in their stories. (We watch from the perspective of the past.) We look forward to Jesus’ return as we remember the promise that he will come again. (We watch for Jesus in the future.) And we look for his current coming among us now, as he comes to us each day. Jesus comes into our hearts and lives right now by his Word, in our celebrating the sacraments of baptism and communion and through the “communion of saints” or our family of faith. Jesus comes to us right now, so we will believe in him and to help us live lives that share his love in the world. (We watch for where Jesus is with us now, today.)
Our observing of Advent shapes how we celebrate Christmas. Christmas really becomes the celebration of God coming to us in Baby Jesus as the promised Savior. Christmas becomes more than the nostalgic celebration of family and gifts and traditions that our culture has reduced it down to. Christmas once again becomes the celebration of God-with-us.
And not only does our observing Advent, or watching for Jesus, give meaning to our Christmas celebrations, but it also sets a tone for our whole coming year as we move from celebrating Jesus the baby to celebrating Jesus as the savior of the whole world, contemplating Jesus’ suffering, death and resurrection for us all and in growing in how we think about what it means that we continue to live lives that share the good news of this savior, Jesus, in the world.
I encourage you to observe Advent; find some Advent devotions you can use in your home. Use an Advent wreath or find four candles and make one. Create your own tradition or practice. Try doing devotions on a more regular schedule. At our house we have “Advent Parties” at bedtime, where we dim the lights, light our Advent wreath, share a special treat, read our devotions and sing a hymn. There are so many ways to observe the season!
So, once again … Happy New Year! May this Advent season be a time of renewal for your hearts and minds as you watch and wait for the many ways that Jesus comes to you.
