One summer evening in Broken Bow, Nebraska, a weary truck driver pulled his rig into an all-night truck stop. He was tired and hungry. The waitress had just served three tough looking, leather jacketed motorcyclists. These three decided to give the trucker a hard time. Not only did they verbally abuse him, but one also grabbed the hamburger off his plate, another took a handful of his french fries and the third picked up his coffee and began to drink it.

How did this trucker respond? How would you respond? Well, this trucker did not respond as one might expect. Instead, he calmly rose, picked up his bill, walked to the front of the room, put the bill and his money on the register, and went out the door. The waitress walked over to the till to put the money away and stood watching out the door as the big truck drove away into the night.

