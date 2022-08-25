One summer evening in Broken Bow, Nebraska, a weary truck driver pulled his rig into an all-night truck stop. He was tired and hungry. The waitress had just served three tough looking, leather jacketed motorcyclists. These three decided to give the trucker a hard time. Not only did they verbally abuse him, but one also grabbed the hamburger off his plate, another took a handful of his french fries and the third picked up his coffee and began to drink it.
How did this trucker respond? How would you respond? Well, this trucker did not respond as one might expect. Instead, he calmly rose, picked up his bill, walked to the front of the room, put the bill and his money on the register, and went out the door. The waitress walked over to the till to put the money away and stood watching out the door as the big truck drove away into the night.
When she returned, one of the cyclists said to her, “Well, he’s not much of a man, is he?”
She replied, “I don’t know about that, but he sure isn’t much of a truck driver. He just ran over three motorcycles on his way out of the parking lot.”
Our tendency when someone insults us is to strike back. Get even! Physically, verbally or otherwise. We think, “How dare you! You insulted me!”
You see, revenge tends to escalate. A wrong is topped by another wrong, which then must be topped by yet another wrong. The madness may never come to an end.
To respond to a person that wrongs us we must do three things.
First, I must take insults with grace and mercy.
Second, I must forgive.
Jesus gives us a perfect example of this. While on the cross, looking at those who had nailed him there, he said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” (Luke 23:34)
Third, I must do more than is expected. This is the principle of second mile.
“41 If anyone forces you to go one mile, go with them two miles. 42 Give to the one who asks you, and do not turn away from the one who wants to borrow from you. 43 “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor[s] and hate your enemy.’ 44 But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” Matthew 5:41-44 (NIV)
Go above and beyond the call of duty. Going the second mile will break the hostility cycle. Going the second mile will touch others with the true love of Jesus.
It’s hard to imagine how our society would be different if everyone would respond to insult with love. That’s what Jesus did and that’s what he asks of us. I’m not saying it’s easy, but God will help us to do what is right.
