As followers of Christ, many of us may be concerned about the direction of our nation. The poet, W.B. Yeats felt a sense of hopelessness following World War I. He wrote in his poem, “The Second Coming,” “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere.”
St. Paul states that, “Jesus is before all things, and in him all things hold together.” (Colossians 1:17) In times of hopelessness, he is our hope.
Paul also writes, “The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:5-7)
No matter what circumstances we face in life, if Christ is our center, we can trust that he will hold all things together. It may appear that things are falling apart, but the center will hold. We are reminded to “Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:18)
The first proclamation issued by the United States as a nation came in 1777, during the Revolutionary War when the Continental Congress set aside Dec. 18 as a day for “solemn thanksgiving and praise.” Samuel Adams known as the “Father of the Revolution” penned the proclamation. Following is an excerpt:
“Forasmuch as it is the indispensable duty of all men to adore the superintending providence of Almighty God; to acknowledge with gratitude their obligation to him for benefits received, and to implore such farther blessings as they stand in need of ... It is therefore recommended to the legislative or executive powers of these United States to set apart Thursday, the eighteenth day of December next, for solemn thanksgiving and praise: That at one time and with one voice, the good people may express the grateful feelings of their hearts, and consecrate themselves to the service of their Divine Benefactor; and that, together with their sincere acknowledgments and offerings, they may join the penitent confession of their manifold sins...”
In the midst of the Revolutionary War, because of their faith in Christ who holds all things together, our Founding Fathers found reason to give thanks. Samuel’s second cousin, President John Adams, understood the necessity of the Christian faith in establishing and holding this nation together. He wrote on July 4, 1821, “The highest glory of the American Revolution was this: it connected in one indissoluble bond the principles of civil government with the principles of Christianity.” He also stated, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
As people of faith and citizens of this great nation, it is our duty to continue to acknowledge with gratitude the abundant mercy and blessings we receive from God; to join the penitent confession of our manifold sins; and to prosper the means of religion – in other words promote the Christian faith.
Beginning with the Pilgrims, the Thanksgiving holy day has never been about merely being thankful, it has always been about giving thanks to God in all circumstances.
