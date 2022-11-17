Inspirational Message heading

As followers of Christ, many of us may be concerned about the direction of our nation. The poet, W.B. Yeats felt a sense of hopelessness following World War I. He wrote in his poem, “The Second Coming,” “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere.”

St. Paul states that, “Jesus is before all things, and in him all things hold together.” (Colossians 1:17) In times of hopelessness, he is our hope.

