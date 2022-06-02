The national motto “E Pluribus Unum” is inscribed on the Great Seal of the United States and upon our U.S. currency. It is Latin for “Out of many, one.” This was the vision for our Founders, that people of various races and cultures would set aside their differences and be unified as one nation.
The United States has been known as the “great melting pot.” This phrase dates back to the 1780s. The idea has been that as immigrants settled in this country they would assimilate as a unified people.
Contrary to our national motto, today diversity is being emphasized over unity. The politics of race, gender, economy, climate change, etc. are being used to create division rather than unity.
Our official national motto which was passed by an act of Congress in 1956 is “In God We Trust.” In our Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, we recite “one Nation under God with liberty and justice for all.”
But we are a nation that has lost its mooring. And St. Paul warns us of a people that does not acknowledge God: “They are filled with all manner of unrighteousness, evil, covetousness, malice. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and maliciousness. They are gossips, slanderers, haters of God, insolent, haughty, boastful, inventors of evil, disobedient to parents, foolish, faithless, heartless, ruthless.” (Romans 1:29-31)
If our trust is in God, we should desire to live by his word. We read in Psalm 133:1 “Behold, how good and pleasant it is when people live together in unity.” In Jesus’ prayer in John 17, he asks that we may all be one as he and the Father are one.
St. Paul spells this out in his letter to the church at Galatia. “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (3:28) He also writes, “I, therefore … urge you to walk in a manner worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.” (Ephesians 4:1-3)
God is our Creator. We are created in his image and are his children. It is God alone who can transform our hearts and restore unity to his people. It is “God, who through Christ reconciled us to himself and gave us the ministry of reconciliation.” (2 Corinthians 5:18)
If we truly want to end the division, the discrimination, the senseless violence and destruction within this nation, and become united, there is only one solution – to return to the Author of Life and of our Salvation!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.