(Editor’s Note: Sr. Elise Saggau, a Franciscan Sister, is sharing “Advent Reflections” over the four Sundays of Advent.)
This week, the Christian people begin their annual Advent observance — four weeks of preparation for the celebration of Christmas. Once again the Church, with its great sense of drama, sets itself consciously upon a journey that has been taking place since the beginning of the universe — towards God’s own incarnation in our very flesh. Liturgically, Christians are invited into an amazing story, a story that never gets old, that never gets tiresome. The story speaks anew to us each year. We light candles, we sing songs, we fast and we pray. Most importantly, we remember and we look forward. We enter into the story with hopeful enthusiasm, for we know that it is about something quite “wonder-full.” During Advent, we not only recall the story, we not only retell it, but we make it new again for ourselves and for our times.
The great stories of our tradition are actually our own personal stories as well. As we learn them, as we hear them over and over, we begin to take our place within them. We see not only what they meant way back then, but we see what they mean now in this day and age. These stories give us the hope we need to carry on in our own time and place. They are expressions of where we have been and where we are going, what we have been and what we will be.
The Christian Church sees the importance of these time-related stories. Our liturgical seasons (Advent, Christmas, Lent, Easter, Pentecost and Ordinary Time) constitute a year-long drama that invites us to immerse ourselves in the mystery of God at work in the world today.
The four weeks of Advent are set apart to remember the long ages before Christ’s coming. These ages were characterized by the rising and falling and rising again of a people upon whom God’s hand rested in a peculiar and very special way. The story they record is focused on one main theme: God’s faithfulness and the never ending yearnings of human beings for something “more” — some greater freedom, some greater light, some greater goodness — in short, some definitive salvation.
During Advent, we are invited to enter into the yearnings of our own hearts — yearnings that we often try to fill with more possessions, more activities, more distractions of whatever kind. The “holidays” are an almost extreme example. As we presently experience the holiday season, it seems peculiarly designed to prevent our focusing on its original true and saving message.
Advent is meant to bring us up short. It reminds us that it is not “the holidays” that give us the satisfaction we are seeking. On the contrary, during this preparatory time, Advent is meant to reveal to us those aspects of ourselves that are not yet “finished”; those places within us where we feel unsatisfied, unwanted, uncertain, afraid even; those places where we have not yet recognized God present and at work.
Advent reminds us that there is something “more” — that no matter how much we have, no matter how old or experienced we are, there is always more we can “be!” Advent nurtures and celebrates this human reality. It is “start over” time. It is time to step back and assess the situation. It is time to realize that God is doing a new thing. Do you not perceive it?! It is a time to open our eyes and see the amazing Christmas gift that is heading our way.
