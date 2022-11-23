Sr Elise

Sr. Elise Saggau

(Editor’s Note: Sr. Elise Saggau, a Franciscan Sister, is sharing “Advent Reflections” over the four Sundays of Advent.)

This week, the Christian people begin their annual Advent observance — four weeks of preparation for the celebration of Christmas. Once again the Church, with its great sense of drama, sets itself consciously upon a journey that has been taking place since the beginning of the universe — towards God’s own incarnation in our very flesh. Liturgically, Christians are invited into an amazing story, a story that never gets old, that never gets tiresome. The story speaks anew to us each year. We light candles, we sing songs, we fast and we pray. Most importantly, we remember and we look forward. We enter into the story with hopeful enthusiasm, for we know that it is about something quite “wonder-full.” During Advent, we not only recall the story, we not only retell it, but we make it new again for ourselves and for our times.

