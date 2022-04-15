As we go through this week in preparation for the celebration of Easter, I realize for some this is a time when some people look to God and attend a church service. Maybe for others this is a time when the kids get to run around gathering candy and treats.
No matter how you spend Easter this year, I want you to think of Easter as being more than just a holiday. I want you to look through the Gospels and read the life of Jesus. Follow all that he did for others. Read on what lead to the need for Christ to go to the cross. I love how we read on all that Jesus went through on Friday.
I can’t even imagine what it would have felt like to go through the crucifixion. And to top it off he did it all for us knowing that he didn’t deserve it.
This is not the end of the story. After he was placed in a tomb and after three days, he rose to life. Just when his followers thought all hope was lost, he returns to life.
This is a major moment for all of us. The sacrifice that Jesus gave for us is the gift of salvation. We all know John 3:16, “For this is how God loved the world: He gave his one and only son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.”
Therefore, I want to challenge you to take this moment from Easter and meditate on it daily. To make it more than just a weekend holiday. Family get-togethers are amazing and I’m looking forward to spending time with my family. But let’s look at the example that Jesus laid out before us and let us follow it. Let us love the unlovable. We may know John 3:16, but do many of us read verse 17? “God sent his son into the world not to judge the world, but to save the world through him.”
So, Christ came to just love everyone and show them the Father, God.
Are “we” doing that?
I know there are days that it’s hard to show love to others every day. Bad days come and go, but let’s not let those days keep us from being an example of Jesus. I also know that some people might make it hard to love, but Jesus showed love to all. He talked to the people that people ignored.
I love the parable of the Good Samaritan.
Luke 10:30-37, Jesus replied with a story: “A Jewish man was traveling from Jerusalem down to Jericho, and he was attacked by bandits. They stripped him of his clothes, beat him up, and left him half dead beside the road. By chance a priest came along. But when he saw the man lying there, he crossed to the other side of the road and passed him by. A Temple assistant walked over and looked at him lying there, but he also passed by on the other side. Then a despised Samaritan came along, and when he saw the man, he felt compassion for him. Going over to him, the Samaritan soothed his wounds with olive oil and wine and bandaged them. Then he put the man on his own donkey and took him to an inn, where he took care of him. The next day he handed the innkeeper two silver coins, telling him, ‘Take care of this man. If his bill runs higher than this, I’ll pay you the next time I’m here.’ Now which of these three would you say was a neighbor to the man who was attacked by bandits? Jesus asked. 37 The man replied, ‘The one who showed him mercy.’ Then Jesus said, ‘Yes, now go and do the same.’”
So let us make Jesus’ sacrifice more than just a holiday, but our way of life.
