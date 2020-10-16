We continue to navigate through a difficult time with the election season in full swing, the ongoing event of the pandemic, the unsettling news of riots and vandalism and certainly more can be added to the list. In many ways we could use the image of a storm to express our difficult societal climate.
With this image of a storm, I invite us to reflect on a very significant event in the life of Jesus and his Apostles in the Gospel of Matthew (14:22-33) and I propose that we can let this event speak to us in how we can choose to navigate the current storm. We may recall this event where the Apostles are in a boat navigating through the waters of the Sea of Galilee in the night time.
A great storm arises with great winds and waves that toss the boat. Within the drama of the situation they see Christ but they think Him to be a ghost and they cry out in fear.
Jesus says: “Take courage, it is I; do not be afraid.”
Peter replies: “Lord, if it is you, command me to come to you on the water.”
Jesus says: “Come.” Peter begins to walk on water towards Jesus. But then Peter sees how strong the wind is and he becomes frightened at which he sinks and cries out, “Lord, Save me!”
Jesus reaches to catch Peter and says: “O you of little faith, why did you doubt?”
In this event, Peter took Jesus up on his invitation to get out of the boat. He was able to walk on water because his focus was on Christ. When Peter is focused on Christ, Christ is present within Peter, enabling him to do what only what God can do, namely, walk on water. As soon as Peter took his focus off Christ, he sunk.
When we find ourselves in the storm of life, we are called to focus on Christ, and not the storm. When we find ourselves beginning to get worried, anxious, and stressed, it is an opportunity where we can choose to stop for a moment and return our focus on Christ. We can make acts of trust by saying “Jesus, I trust in you ... Jesus I trust in you … Jesus, I trust in you …”
We may need to say this a hundred times until the “storm” subsides and our peace returns in our hearts. By doing this, we allow God the space to be present in us, to have his way in us and enable us to do what we can’t do ourselves.
I would like close with an encouraging admonition in the letter of St. Paul to the Colossians: “And let the peace of Christ control you hearts, the peace into which you were also called in the body.” 1 Colossians 3:15
